Democracy, dissent and discretion: Why Delhi-NCR keeps choking despite knowing better

GRAP was designed as a graded, evidence-linked framework, escalating action as pollution worsens. In practice, it has increasingly become a seasonal ritual rather than a corrective mechanism. This winter was no exception. Pollution levels have repeatedly entered the “severe” category this year, yet escalation remained cautious and delayed. Lower-order measures were preferred even as health risks mounted.

What was striking was not only which GRAP stages were invoked, but how little public explanation accompanied these choices. As emergency frameworks are repeated without clear criteria, timelines or outcomes, they lose their signalling power. What were meant to be warnings become background conditions.

This year, that background condition intensified.

Pollution episodes were longer, peaks more persistent and recovery periods shorter. Poor air quality was no longer confined to early mornings or outdoor exposure. It extended through the day and into enclosed spaces. Indoor concentrations rose despite mitigation measures, and commonly relied-upon buffers such as limited outdoor activity, masks and air purifiers proved increasingly inadequate.

This shift matters because it altered who was exposed and for how long.

Public protest did not emerge simply because pollution occurred. It emerged when pollution breached the thresholds that had historically insulated the most protected residents. When exposure became continuous rather than episodic, and personal mitigation ceased to offer meaningful relief, air pollution moved from an inconvenience to an inescapable risk.

Protest, in this context, is not panic or disruption. It is a response to systemic stagnation. In a democracy, dissent arises when institutions fail to demonstrate learning. Years of data, committees and plans have not translated into visible, sustained improvement, nor into clarity about long-term strategies, accountability or the distribution of sacrifice.

Citizens are repeatedly asked to comply with restrictions without being shown whether these measures work, how success is measured, or whose behaviour is being regulated most aggressively. When this cycle repeats year after year, public dissent becomes the only remaining audit mechanism available outside the state.

For many in Delhi, however, polluted air has never been episodic. The impacts of air pollution exposure have always been a year-long affair, particularly for marginalised communities. Outdoor workers, informal commuters and residents of high-exposure neighbourhoods have always experienced pollution as a permanent condition. They cannot retreat indoors on “bad air days”, and in many cases, indoor exposure differs little from outdoor exposure. Over time, air pollution control has become gentrified, with mitigation strategies protecting those with resources while normalising chronic exposure for those without. Their pollution exposure is the direct result of what policy delays have allowed.

Environmental crises in unequal cities tend to become urgent only when protective buffers fail for the privileged. That delayed recognition does not invalidate today’s protests, but it does explain why trust in institutions is fragile and uneven.

A similar pattern of discretion is visible in how air pollution data itself is governed.