Air

Dust and traffic gridlock in Delhi’s Anand Vihar; here is why

Construction work in the area has left large mounds of excavated soil and waterlogged stretches along the roadside
Dust and traffic gridlock in Delhi’s Anand Vihar; here is why
This is the state of affairs in Anand Vihar, one of the major transport hubs of Delhi.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Anand Vihar ISBT (Swami Vivekanand Inter State Bus Terminus) is a major transport hub in East Delhi, functional since 1996, serving interstate buses primarily to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Dust and traffic gridlock in Delhi’s Anand Vihar; here is why
There is excavated soil and waterlogged stretches due to ongoing construction work in the area.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

These days, construction near Anand Vihar has left large mounds of excavated soil and waterlogged stretches along the roadside.

Dust and traffic gridlock in Delhi’s Anand Vihar; here is why
So, if you happen to be in Anand Vihar or passing by and experiencing inconvenience, know that this is the reason. Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Construction activities are a major source of urban air pollution, contributing nearly 30 per cent of Delhi’s dust load.

If you happen to pass by Anand Vihar, know that the reason for the traffic disruption and dust pollution there is this construction work.

Delhi
Dust
Anand Vihar
traffic gridlock
Urban air pollution
construction work

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