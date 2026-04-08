Dust and traffic gridlock in Delhi’s Anand Vihar; here is why

Anand Vihar ISBT (Swami Vivekanand Inter State Bus Terminus) is a major transport hub in East Delhi, functional since 1996, serving interstate buses primarily to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
These days, construction near Anand Vihar has left large mounds of excavated soil and waterlogged stretches along the roadside.
Construction activities are a major source of urban air pollution, contributing nearly 30 per cent of Delhi’s dust load.
If you happen to pass by Anand Vihar, know that the reason for the traffic disruption and dust pollution there is this construction work.