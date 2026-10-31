Five Years of Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan: from rankings to clean-air governance

From action to outcomes

There are encouraging signs in ambient air quality, too. According to figures from the 2026 assessment of the NCAP, released by the Union environment ministry on Swachh Vayu Diwas 2026, as many as 108 of the 130 cities recorded lower PM10 concentrations in 2025-26 than in the baseline year of 2017-18.

Seventy-two cities recorded reductions of more than 20 per cent, while 26 achieved reductions exceeding 40 per cent. Fourteen cities met the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. These are significant gains.

But they raise a further question for the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan: which pollution-control measures are translating into sustained improvements in air quality?

The answer is unlikely to be straightforward. Concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 are influenced by meteorological conditions, pollution transported across regions, changing emissions, urban growth and other factors beyond the control of any single municipal authority.

That is what makes the five-year SVS dataset potentially valuable. The next step is not to replace an assessment of management efforts with another air-quality league table, but to examine the two alongside each other. Cities that have strengthened controls on road dust, for instance, could examine whether particulate concentrations have fallen over time. Improvements in waste management could be assessed against trends in open burning, while changes in transport policy could be compared with pollution levels along major traffic corridors.

Such comparisons would not, by themselves, establish causation. But they would help cities ask more useful questions: which interventions appear to be working, where, and under what conditions? That is the next step towards evidence-based management of urban air pollution.

Three of the top five are from Madhya Pradesh

This year's results offer a particularly interesting case study in Madhya Pradesh. Indore, Jabalpur and Bhopal occupy three of the top five positions among the million-plus cities. Their significance lies not simply in their strong performance, but in the different trajectories they represent within broadly similar institutional and regulatory settings. Indore offers an example of sustained high performance; Jabalpur demonstrates how quickly a city can enter the leading group and maintain its position; Bhopal's progress has been more gradual.

So rather than asking which city offers a model to replicate, it may be more useful to examine what can be learned from each. Which practices do they share? Where do their approaches differ? Which interventions have endured? And what role have local institutions, monitoring, enforcement and public participation played in their progress?

Such peer learning can be as valuable as the rankings themselves. The same principle applies nationally. Lucknow, Indore, Jabalpur, Bhopal and Agra do not offer a single template for clean-air management. Together, their experiences provide a range of approaches from which other cities can draw lessons and adapt practices to their own circumstances.

The next phase: from competition to learning

This may be where the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan could make its next significant contribution. Competition matters: recognition gives cities an incentive to act, innovate and demonstrate progress. But after five years, the accumulated evidence offers an opportunity to serve a broader purpose: helping cities learn from one another.

The 2026 release of the Compendium of Best Management Practices under NCAP is a step in that direction. It brings together approaches to managing road dust, vehicular and industrial emissions, solid and construction and demolition (C&D) waste, open burning, urban greening, technology and public outreach, with the aim of helping other cities adopt successful practices.

The next step should be to make this learning more evidence-based. When a city reports a successful intervention, the important questions go beyond what it did. How much did it cost? How long did implementation take? How widely was it adopted? What obstacles emerged? Was the intervention sustained? And what changed as a result? Answering these questions would gradually turn the survey from a system for recognising performance into a national repository of evidence on urban air-pollution management.

The expansion of the assessment to ward level offers another opportunity. More than 7,400 wards participated in 2026, bringing clean-air action closer to neighbourhoods. This matters because city-wide averages can conceal substantial local differences. Pollution sources, traffic, construction activity and waste-burning hotspots vary considerably within cities. Linking ward-level interventions more closely to local air-quality monitoring and information about pollution sources could make clean-air management more targeted, shifting the focus from city-wide plans to measures designed for particular places and sources.