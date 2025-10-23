‘Green’ fireworks push Kolkata’s Diwali air pollution to ‘severe’ levels as violations run rampant

Kolkata’s air pollution soared to ‘severe’ levels on Diwali night despite the supposed use of ‘green fireworks’, allowed by the Supreme Court of India to cut firework-related pollution. Data showed the city’s air quality deteriorated sharply to ‘severe’ close to midnight, even though weather conditions remained stable, ruling out meteorological factors as a cause.

According to figures accessed by this correspondent, pollution levels across most automatic monitoring stations in the city rose dramatically from 8 pm onwards, which was the court-stipulated window for fireworks, and the incessant bursting continued well past midnight.

Experts from the green platform Sabuj Mancha found that the noise norms were flouted across all hospitals, which are designated as ‘silent zones’. A former West Bengal Pollution Control Board official said this Diwali was the “noisiest” since a 1996 Calcutta high court verdict first triggered legal action against noise pollution in the state. That ruling later became the basis for the national noise rules.

State Pollution Control Board chairman Kalyan Rudra attributed the pollution surge to the “indiscriminate use of expensive firecrackers”, while Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma admitted “a few violations” but claimed that the city “fared better than other metropolises”, saying both air and noise pollution levels were lower than last year.

“Clearly, the experiment with green fireworks has failed and the Supreme Court must rethink its firework strategy,” said Dr Dulal Bose, one of India’s foremost ear-nose-throat (ENT) specialists and a former sheriff of Kolkata. “Too many people’s health — including that of children, the elderly and the already ill — is at stake.”