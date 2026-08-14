India on e-wheels: Assam and Tripura show why a bigger EV number is not always a deeper mobility transition

Both states’ electric fleets are overwhelmingly made up of small, low-power vehicles. That is why the registration-share number and the fossil-fuel-displacement number tell two different stories. The first is real and worth recording. The second is the one that actually measures the fuel transition, and it is barely moving.

The question to ask is not only how many vehicles are electric. It is which vehicles are still being left out. For cars and two-wheelers specifically, the answer keeps coming back to whether there is anywhere to charge beyond the home or the auto stand.

Infrastructure barriers

The problem starts the moment a journey stops being local. Steep terrain, scattered settlements and unreliable power supply make longer trips more energy-intensive and a working charger harder to find along the way. Inter-city travel needs more than a scattering of chargers on a highway. It needs a resilient grid and a network planned around elevation, distance and how people in this region actually travel, not a generic national siting model.

A recent study on electric mobility in Jammu & Kashmir found that consumer willingness to adopt EVs is genuinely high, but actual adoption remains limited by inadequate charging infrastructure and terrain-driven accessibility constraints. The same goes for Himachal Pradesh: durable EV adoption needs a resilient electricity network, genuine market demand and adequate incentives together, not any one of the three alone.

Norway earns its place as the usual reference point for EV adoption in difficult terrain, though not quite for the reason it is usually cited. Norway did not build a parallel charging network from nothing. It identified the places people already stopped, such as commercial nodes and established gathering points along known travel corridors, and put chargers there instead of at freestanding, isolated sites. That kept both the cost and the land footprint of the buildout down.

The transferable lesson for Tripura and Assam is the same principle, applied to a different set of hubs. The postcard version of Norway’s story is highway rest stops and tourist routes, which has little to do with how people in the Northeast actually travel. The version that applies here is destination charging at government offices, bus depots and commercial markets, the nodes people already travel to and park at for reasons that have nothing to do with charging.

Prioritising these over standalone highway stations would reuse existing infrastructure and keep land and capital costs down, especially in terrain where a new site carries a higher environmental cost than it would on a plain.

What the data is actually asking for

First, public charging should prioritise destination sites, including government offices, bus depots and commercial facilities, over freestanding highway stations. This would reuse existing infrastructure and keep costs down where a new site carries a real environmental cost.

Second, station siting should stop following population density alone. In dispersed, elevation-varied settlements, a handful of stations serving a large population leaves everyone outside a short radius structurally disadvantaged. Accessibility here means elevation, road geometry and travel time, not straight-line distance.

Third, the goal has to stop being a bigger EV number. A state where three-wheelers and e-rickshaws carry 12 per cent of the fleet because formal buses carry almost none of it has a public transport capacity problem, not simply an EV adoption problem. The fix is formal, fleet-wide electric buses, not more piecemeal e-rickshaw growth, alongside scaled-up two- and four-wheeler charging.

Finally, this region rules out a single template. Tripura’s fleet is dominated by intermediate public transport because of a transit-scarce mobility pattern. Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand show similar three-wheeler electrification for incentive-driven reasons. Ladakh is car-dominated instead.

A hill state and a river-plain state can share a border and still need two different plans.

A diagnostic, not a finish line

A road does not become easier to electrify because the vehicle on it is electric. Terrain, travel distance, settlement pattern and public transport availability decide what electrification looks like on the ground. Assam and Tripura show this plainly: their numbers have been driven almost entirely by one segment standing in for a transit system that is not there.

That makes the next stage more consequential than the headline number. Electric buses can replace what intermediate public transport has been filling in for. Two-wheelers and cars need dependable charging beyond the home and the stand to move past short local trips at all. Neither happens through a single template. It happens through a plan that treats a flat urban pocket and an elevation-varied corridor as two different problems, because in Assam and Tripura, that is exactly what they are.

Read correctly, Tripura and Assam’s EV numbers are not a finish line. They are a diagnostic: a visible marker of where formal public transport has not yet reached, wearing the shape of a climate success story.