India on e-wheels: Assam and Tripura show why a bigger EV number is not always a deeper mobility transition

Tripura and Assam posted India’s highest EV adoption rates in 2025-26, at 17.8 per cent and 15.6 per cent of new vehicle registrations.
Their EV lead is being driven largely by e-rickshaws and electric autos, while electric cars, two-wheelers and buses remain limited.
The pattern points to a formal public transport gap, with intermediate public transport filling the space left by thin bus networks.
The article argues that Assam and Tripura’s EV numbers should be read as a diagnostic, not a finish line, for transport planning.
Tripura and Assam posted the two highest electric vehicle (EV) adoption rates of any Indian state in 2025-26, at 17.8 per cent and 15.6 per cent of new vehicle registrations, ahead of Delhi. Almost none of that number is being carried by cars, two-wheelers or buses. It is being carried by e-rickshaws and electric autos, standing in for a severe shortfall in formal public bus services that pushed both states towards unorganised intermediate public transport long before electrification entered the picture.
That is the actual story here, not the 17.8 per cent. What follows is what that number is made of, and what it leaves out.
Break the 2025-26 adoption rate down by vehicle category, and the ‘leading’ states stop looking like leaders on almost everything that is not a three-wheeler or an e-rickshaw.
Two-wheeler EV share nationally stood at 6.57 per cent. Tripura managed 1.51 per cent and Assam 0.99 per cent, both below Uttarakhand at 4.45 per cent, Mizoram at 3.64 per cent and Jammu & Kashmir at 2.73 per cent. Car EV share nationally stood at 4.81 per cent. Tripura and Assam each recorded roughly 0.6 per cent, again behind Uttarakhand, Manipur and Himachal Pradesh. Assam registered around 100 electric buses out of 1,542 new bus registrations in 2025-26. Tripura registered none.
The two categories carrying both states’ headline numbers are not identical, and treating them as one block hides the more interesting split. E-rickshaws, low-speed, short-range and cheap to buy, usually charged overnight at a stand, make up 74 per cent of Assam’s cumulative electric fleet on their own. Three-wheeler passenger vehicles, the faster, higher-capacity electric autos, account for another 18 per cent. Tripura runs the opposite way: electric autos are 59 per cent of its fleet, against 36 per cent for e-rickshaws.
Both vehicle types are electrifying easily in both states, but for different reasons and in different proportions. Neither pattern is unique to the Northeast.
Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand show why. Jammu & Kashmir’s new three-wheeler passenger registrations were 98.3 per cent electric in 2025-26, and Uttarakhand’s were 92.7 per cent, both ahead of Tripura’s 81.6 per cent. Three-wheelers are electrifying fastest nationwide, in hill states and river-plain states alike.
Tripura and Assam are not ahead of that curve. They simply have more of that one vehicle type to begin with.
Three-wheelers and e-rickshaws made up 12.43 per cent of Tripura’s total registered vehicle stock and 7.63 per cent of Assam’s, summed across every vehicle registered between 2016-17 and 2025-26. The national figure is 2.96 per cent. No other state comes close on either side of that gap. These are unadjusted registration counts, not a survival-corrected fleet. The comparison across states still holds, but none of these figures is a precise count of what is running today.
The same two states carry the thinnest formal bus networks examined here. Buses are 0.16 per cent of Tripura’s vehicle stock and 0.21 per cent of Assam’s, both below the national average of 0.37 per cent and well below Arunachal Pradesh at 2.45 per cent, Nagaland at 1.57 per cent and Ladakh at 1.58 per cent, all states with genuinely harder terrain and no comparable EV headline.
Together, the pattern reads less like an electrification success and more like a transport gap visible in electric form. Where formal buses are thin, intermediate public transport, including shared autos and e-rickshaws, fills the space. It also happens to be the easiest category to electrify nationally. A state with an outsized intermediate public transport fleet will show an outsized EV adoption rate almost mechanically, regardless of what is happening to every other vehicle on its roads.
Jammu & Kashmir complicates this usefully. Its new three-wheeler registrations are even more electrified than Tripura’s, but its bus share, at 0.70 per cent, and intermediate public transport share, at 2.09 per cent, are both close to the national average. Uttarakhand looks similar, with a 0.43 per cent bus share and a 2.73 per cent intermediate public transport share. Something other than a transit gap, plausibly a targeted state incentive, is driving three-wheeler electrification there.
Ladakh sits at the opposite end: the second-highest bus share in this comparison, at 1.58 per cent, effectively zero intermediate public transport and a tiny electric fleet of 2,668 vehicles cumulatively, 87 per cent of which are private cars.
Where there is no gap to fill, the electric vehicles that show up are the ones somebody can afford and park. Where there is a gap, it shows up wearing a three-wheeler’s number plate.
Terrain explains part of this, but only the part that stays inside a town.
Slope data from the Copernicus GLO-90 elevation model shows Assam has the largest share of land under gentle 0-10 degree slopes among Northeastern states, with Tripura not far behind. Neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and the higher reaches of the Himalayan states carry far more land above 20 degrees. That flat ground is exactly what an e-rickshaw needs: short trips, low speeds, urban and peri-urban routes, and no real elevation change. It removes what would otherwise be a genuine constraint on the one vehicle type actually driving these states’ numbers.
The moment the journey leaves that flat pocket, the same terrain starts working against the vehicles that need it least. Inter-city travel across both states involves steeper gradients, longer distances and more dispersed settlements than an e-rickshaw’s urban route ever does. For a car or two-wheeler, that means higher energy use on climbs and a real range concern, made worse by tourist traffic that needs charging along the way, not just at the destination.
None of this makes terrain the barrier it used to be. Cold-climate and steep-gradient EV performance has improved. But every state here now has its own EV policy with similar ambitions, and Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir, at 6.93 per cent and 6.21 per cent overall adoption, sit well behind Tripura and Assam despite comparably favourable terrain.
Terrain sets a ceiling. It does not decide who gets close to it.
What terrain determines is where electrification spreads easily, not whether it can happen at all. Flat urban terrain is where e-rickshaws and electric autos found it easy. Elevation-varied corridors are where cars and two-wheelers are still stuck. These are two different problems needing two different plans, not one template applied uniformly to a region that does not behave uniformly.
High registration percentages of this kind can overstate how much of the fuel transition is actually happening, and this is where that becomes visible.
Electricity accounted for 3.1 per cent of Tripura’s transport energy and 2.4 per cent of Assam’s in 2025-26, the two highest shares of any state in the country, but still a small fraction of the total in absolute terms. A three-wheeler carries one driver and at most three passengers on a short, slow route. Converting a large number of them to electric moves a lot of registrations and very little energy.
Both states’ electric fleets are overwhelmingly made up of small, low-power vehicles. That is why the registration-share number and the fossil-fuel-displacement number tell two different stories. The first is real and worth recording. The second is the one that actually measures the fuel transition, and it is barely moving.
The question to ask is not only how many vehicles are electric. It is which vehicles are still being left out. For cars and two-wheelers specifically, the answer keeps coming back to whether there is anywhere to charge beyond the home or the auto stand.
The problem starts the moment a journey stops being local. Steep terrain, scattered settlements and unreliable power supply make longer trips more energy-intensive and a working charger harder to find along the way. Inter-city travel needs more than a scattering of chargers on a highway. It needs a resilient grid and a network planned around elevation, distance and how people in this region actually travel, not a generic national siting model.
A recent study on electric mobility in Jammu & Kashmir found that consumer willingness to adopt EVs is genuinely high, but actual adoption remains limited by inadequate charging infrastructure and terrain-driven accessibility constraints. The same goes for Himachal Pradesh: durable EV adoption needs a resilient electricity network, genuine market demand and adequate incentives together, not any one of the three alone.
Norway earns its place as the usual reference point for EV adoption in difficult terrain, though not quite for the reason it is usually cited. Norway did not build a parallel charging network from nothing. It identified the places people already stopped, such as commercial nodes and established gathering points along known travel corridors, and put chargers there instead of at freestanding, isolated sites. That kept both the cost and the land footprint of the buildout down.
The transferable lesson for Tripura and Assam is the same principle, applied to a different set of hubs. The postcard version of Norway’s story is highway rest stops and tourist routes, which has little to do with how people in the Northeast actually travel. The version that applies here is destination charging at government offices, bus depots and commercial markets, the nodes people already travel to and park at for reasons that have nothing to do with charging.
Prioritising these over standalone highway stations would reuse existing infrastructure and keep land and capital costs down, especially in terrain where a new site carries a higher environmental cost than it would on a plain.
First, public charging should prioritise destination sites, including government offices, bus depots and commercial facilities, over freestanding highway stations. This would reuse existing infrastructure and keep costs down where a new site carries a real environmental cost.
Second, station siting should stop following population density alone. In dispersed, elevation-varied settlements, a handful of stations serving a large population leaves everyone outside a short radius structurally disadvantaged. Accessibility here means elevation, road geometry and travel time, not straight-line distance.
Third, the goal has to stop being a bigger EV number. A state where three-wheelers and e-rickshaws carry 12 per cent of the fleet because formal buses carry almost none of it has a public transport capacity problem, not simply an EV adoption problem. The fix is formal, fleet-wide electric buses, not more piecemeal e-rickshaw growth, alongside scaled-up two- and four-wheeler charging.
Finally, this region rules out a single template. Tripura’s fleet is dominated by intermediate public transport because of a transit-scarce mobility pattern. Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand show similar three-wheeler electrification for incentive-driven reasons. Ladakh is car-dominated instead.
A hill state and a river-plain state can share a border and still need two different plans.
A road does not become easier to electrify because the vehicle on it is electric. Terrain, travel distance, settlement pattern and public transport availability decide what electrification looks like on the ground. Assam and Tripura show this plainly: their numbers have been driven almost entirely by one segment standing in for a transit system that is not there.
That makes the next stage more consequential than the headline number. Electric buses can replace what intermediate public transport has been filling in for. Two-wheelers and cars need dependable charging beyond the home and the stand to move past short local trips at all. Neither happens through a single template. It happens through a plan that treats a flat urban pocket and an elevation-varied corridor as two different problems, because in Assam and Tripura, that is exactly what they are.
Read correctly, Tripura and Assam’s EV numbers are not a finish line. They are a diagnostic: a visible marker of where formal public transport has not yet reached, wearing the shape of a climate success story.