MoEFCC pushes NCR states for 2026 year-round clean air plan

Yadav said road dust, traffic congestion, municipal solid waste management, greening and industrial emissions were identified as priority areas during the meeting attended by state officials, civic commissioners, Delhi Police, CAQM and CPCB.

Municipal bodies will be required to:

Expedite road repairs and adopt mechanised sweeping across major corridors.

Identify hectare-based greening patches, replacing the earlier practice of focusing on tree counts.

Undertake “end-to-end” paving and improve drainage systems across industrial and high-traffic zones.

States were also asked to map and decongest traffic hotspots in coordination with traffic police, PWDs and transport departments.

Tackling each contributor

Responding to questions on revising sectoral pollution norms, Yadav confirmed that the government has already notified stricter standards for textile, food processing and metal industries — three categories identified as significant contributors to local emissions.

Any proposal for more ambitious standards would be deliberated jointly by CAQM and CPCB, he said, adding that “existing standards must first be enforced” firmly.

On the Supreme Court’s November 19 observations regarding a long-term plan to phase out BS-III and older vehicles, Yadav said the government cannot take coercive action currently because the Court has paused enforcement.

“But an expert committee has been formed and will give its recommendations within 15 days,” he said, after which the government will decide the future pathway in consultation with stakeholders.