The Northeast emerging as major hotspot of year-round air pollution

The data revealed a countrywide crisis, demanding action at the district level, not just in selected cities.

At the state- and Union territory-level, the report found that all 33 regions assessed exceed the WHO standard, and 28 have at least one district above NAAQS. Even the so-called “cleaner” states are falling short.

Delhi once again emerged as the most polluted state or UT, with an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 101 μg / m3 — 2.5 times the national limit and 20 times the WHO guideline.

Southern India remained comparatively better off. Puducherry (25 µg / m3) and some other southern states fell below the national standard, offering a chance to move toward WHO interim targets.

But the authors of the report warned that state averages often hide local hotspots. Maharashtra, for example, appeared close to the NAAQS threshold, yet 14 of its districts breached the standard, with industrialised Chandrapur among the most polluted.

In winter, 616 or 82 per cent of the 749 districts exceeded the standard. PM 2.5 stayed high even in the summer months in 405 districts or 54 per cent of the districts in India.

During the monsoon only 10 per cent of the districts exceeded the standard, but once the rains retreated, three out of four districts (75 per cent) again violated the limit, showing that the core problem lies in baseline emissions, not weather patterns.