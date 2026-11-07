The choking games we play

Are green crackers really green?

The Supreme Court's conditional permission to use green crackers during specified periods is intended to regulate the products, their sale and the hours during which they may be used. Green crackers are designed to reduce pollution compared with conventional fireworks.

But the word “green” can create a misleading impression. These crackers are not pollution-free. They are designed to reduce certain emissions through changes in their chemical composition and manufacturing processes. A reduction in emissions, however, does not make a product harmless. Green crackers can still release pollutants into the air. When thousands of people burst them simultaneously, the cumulative emissions can be substantial. The environmental consequences depend not only on the characteristics of an individual cracker but also on how many are used, where and when they are burst, and the prevailing weather conditions.

There is another problem. The effectiveness of the green-cracker regime depends on whether the products being sold are genuinely certified. Reports of counterfeit products and misleading claims have raised questions about the reliability of certification and enforcement. The gap between the intended environmental benefits and actual compliance is therefore important.

And who will enforce the designated hours for bursting firecrackers? For the past week—in fact, since immediately after Dussehra—I have heard crackers going off constantly in my neighbourhood. If this is happening before the permitted dates, what should we expect when the festival arrives?