Pollution control needs action not shutdowns

When the SC cleared green signal to GRAP in 2016, it was cognisant of the disruptions it would cause. Closing schools, for instance, would come at the cost of education and create problems for parents. It was not a measure that could be taken lightly. In the original GRAP, notified by the Union government in 2017, schools were to close only on days when air quality deteriorated to “severe” or “public emergency” category. Governments could introduce restrictions on heavy-duty vehicles entering the city and on plying of private vehicles. The objective was to limit these measures to days when they were absolutely necessary and, meanwhile, to keep taking steps so that the measures would not be necessary. The inconvenience would prod governments to take year-long hard action. Shutdowns were not policy.