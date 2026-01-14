2025 third warmest year on record, as 3-year period breaches 1.5°C threshhold

The year 2025 has been the third warmest on record, according to new data, completing a three-year period that has, for the first time, consistently exceeded a critical global warming threshold.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service’s (C3S) annual temperature data has confirmed that the average temperature for 2023-2025 was more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (°C) above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900).

This pace suggests the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting long-term warming to 1.5°C could be breached by 2030 — a decade earlier than envisaged when the accord was signed in 2015.