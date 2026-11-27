The year 2026 highlighted the pervasive impact of climate change and its consequences, from animal migration to indigenous weather forecasting.
Climate change has become the context for all reporting, reflecting the urgency of the planetary crisis and the challenges ahead.
Down To Earth chronicled these developments, emphasising the accelerating pace of change and the need for urgent action as the planet faces uncharted territories.
A new calendar year is approaching fast. At Down To Earth, it does not mean much as reporting the planet is not confined to a calendar period or geographical boundaries. But it does provide a timed gauge on how planetary developments moved over a fixed period. As we look back at 2026, it becomes clear how the climate emergency has pervaded every aspect of our life. The magazine had 11 cover stories on climate, the change and its consequences. From climate anxiety gripping the world population to animal migration in search of a suitable habitat to indigenous knowledge on weather forecasting in times of erratic seasons—we could not escape reporting the emergency. We also realise the metamorphosis: climate change is not the story anymore; it is the planetary context in which we report everything.
Every piece of reporting that one reads in the magazine now has that singular pivot of climate change. And as the planet now orbits in uncharted territories, we are the generation that will experience it intimately. The pace and ferocity at which the changed climate is unleashing situations is difficult to catch up with. On any given day in our newsroom, we oscillate between contrasting developments stretching our capacity to research and report. It is not just the deluge-drought scenario, but also the scales of the climate emergency’s consequences — from food price rises to falling marriages to flash droughts to global climate negotiations.
In just one month, we reported three cyclonic storms ravaging the same coast; unusual fodder scarcity; drying up of the dairy business; large-scale abrupt drying of forests; farmers under the grip of floods for more than a month; and half of India under drought brewing since July, punctuated by extreme rainfall. In the same month we also reported, in parallel, the meltdown of the annual climate summit. Every month, we reported temperature records being breached. Every month, a weather event intensified fast enough to be called a disaster and we have to follow that grimly.
The coming year — 2027 — will be no different, though deadlier. And your magazine will be more alert than before on this assignment. Coming back to the task of looking back as informers, the New Year marks some milestones that inform us how far we have come bulldozing the planet. In 1927, carbon emissions from fossil fuels and industry reached the mark of 1 billion tonnes per year. Our vocabulary did not yet mean “warming” and “change” as it does now. Svante Arrhenius, the Swedish physicist, was the first to calculate the warming impact of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in 1896. He died in 1927. Almost 100 years later, in 2026, the atmosphere is dense with carbon: 38 billion tonnes of carbon emitted from fossil fuels and industry.
In his paper “On the Influence of Carbonic Acid in the Air upon the Temperature of the ground”, published in 1896, Svante wrote that if carbon emissions increase geometrically, “the augmentation of the temperatures will increase nearly in arithmetic progression”. He estimated that doubling of carbon in atmosphere would lead to a temperature rise of 1.6°C. He postulated that carbon levels would double in 3,000 years. In a century — 1927-2027 — carbon levels have gone up to 38 times, and, according to all scientific estimates, the temperature rise he estimated would be achieved by end of the 21st century, even earlier. This is the rate at which we have altered the planet. And Down To Earth is just keeping pace to report the happenings. Wishing you all a new year with a call: let's live planet-wise. As they say, there is no planet B.