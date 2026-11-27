In his paper “On the Influence of Carbonic Acid in the Air upon the Temperature of the ground”, published in 1896, Svante wrote that if carbon emissions increase geometrically, “the augmentation of the temperatures will increase nearly in arithmetic progression”. He estimated that doubling of carbon in atmosphere would lead to a temperature rise of 1.6°C. He postulated that carbon levels would double in 3,000 years. In a century — 1927-2027 — carbon levels have gone up to 38 times, and, according to all scientific estimates, the temperature rise he estimated would be achieved by end of the 21st century, even earlier. This is the rate at which we have altered the planet. And Down To Earth is just keeping pace to report the happenings. Wishing you all a new year with a call: let's live planet-wise. As they say, there is no planet B.