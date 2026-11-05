$305 billion needed, $28 billion delivered: Developing countries face massive climate adaptation funding gap

Developing countries need an estimated $305 billion annually to adapt to climate change, but even a tripling of international public adaptation finance could meet only 20-29 per cent of their requirements by 2035, according to a new United Nations report.

The annual requirement could rise to $420 billion by 2035 after accounting for inflation, the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) Adaptation Gap Report 2026 said.

Tripling international public adaptation finance could raise annual flows to $85-120 billion by 2035. Including domestic public finance could take the total to $154-189 billion, still leaving more than half of estimated needs unmet.

The $305 billion estimate draws on national climate commitments and adaptation plans, alongside modelling studies. It largely covers public and mixed activities, excluding most private-sector requirements, which could add another $260 billion annually in the 2030s.

Least developed countries (LDCs) and small island developing states (SIDS) together need an estimated $49-51 billion annually. Low-income countries may need to spend around 4 per cent of their gross domestic product on adaptation.