Australia’s January heatwave was ‘five times more likely’ due to climate change

Between January 5 and 10, maximum temperatures exceeded 40°C across multiple major cities, including Melbourne and Sydney, according to the analysis. Conditions were even more extreme in the states of Victoria and New South Wales, with Melbourne recording a maximum temperature of 44.4°C on January 9.

On the same day, brief but strong winds passing over dry and overheated parts of Victoria created ideal conditions for the rapid ignition and spread of bushfires, placing lives and property at risk. The study noted that the conditions were comparable to those during the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires, which killed 173 people, injured more than 400 and destroyed over 400,000 hectares of land.

The heatwave also had a significant impact on public health. One hospital in Melbourne reported a 25 per cent increase in emergency admissions, according to a press release accompanying the report.

“During recent heat events, emergency departments in Melbourne and Sydney reported sharp increases in the number of patients, particularly among elderly people, those living in overheated buildings without access to cooling, outdoor workers, and individuals with pre-existing conditions,” said the report. “In regional South Australia, clinicians also reported worsening mental health presentations linked to extreme heat.”

Heatwaves cause more deaths in Australia than all other natural hazards combined, the report said. It noted that vulnerability to extreme heat has shifted over time — from primarily elderly people living alone to populations facing socio-economic disadvantage and chronic illness, including homeless people and migrants, “highlighting the need for adaptive, equity-focused heat-health policies,” the report said.