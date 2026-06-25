Climate Change

Banda first sizzled; now it is drying up

Water scarcity remains a major challenge for Banda and the broader Bundelkhand region’s agriculture and rural livelihoods
Banda first sizzled; now it is drying up
Banda broke temperature records earlier this summer. Now, its main source of water, the Ken river is drying.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Farmers in parts of Banda district are increasingly cultivating vegetables and other seasonal crops on the exposed bed of the Ken river as recurring drought and shrinking water availability continue to affect agriculture across Bundelkhand. The retreating river has left behind fertile alluvial soil, allowing farmers to grow crops close to the remaining water channels.

Banda first sizzled; now it is drying up
The development has forced farmers to cultivate vegetables close to the riverbank.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

In the photographs, farmers can be seen cultivating fields on the riverbed and using portable pumps to draw water directly from the river for irrigation. While riverbed farming provides a temporary source of income and food production, it also highlights the growing pressure on water resources in one of India’s most drought-prone regions.

Banda first sizzled; now it is drying up
The developments in Banda this summer once again highlight the water security issues of the region where it is located, Bundelkhand.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Bundelkhand has long struggled with erratic rainfall, groundwater depletion and periodic droughts, forcing communities to adapt through alternative farming practices and water conservation measures. Water scarcity remains a major challenge for the region’s agriculture and rural livelihoods.

water scarcity
Bundelkhand
ken river
Banda
rising temperatures
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