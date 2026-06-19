Born into climate risk: Nearly every child in India now faces overlapping hazards, warns UNICEF

Drought and heat among biggest threats

Drought is the most widespread climate hazard affecting children in India, according to the report. More than 96 per cent of children — about 410.2 million — live in areas exposed to agricultural or meteorological drought, which can threaten food security, nutrition and livelihoods.

About 155.7 million children live in areas exposed to tropical storms, where heavy rain and strong winds can damage homes and disrupt schools and healthcare services.

Nearly one in five children in India — about 89.3 million — are exposed to heatwaves, while 66.9 million children, or about 16 per cent of the child population, are exposed to riverine floods.

The report says such hazards often overlap, making it harder for families and communities to cope. Floods, droughts, storms and extreme heat can occur together or in close succession, increasing children’s vulnerability and reducing the time available for recovery.

UNICEF says a climate hazard becomes a disaster when it disrupts people’s lives and livelihoods. Its assessment combines climate risk data with information on children’s access to six essential services: healthcare, nutrition, water and sanitation, education, child protection and social protection.

Health, food and water risks

The report also examines air pollution and malaria, which are not driven only by climate change but can be worsened by it.

Air pollution remains one of the most serious risks for children in India. UNICEF estimates that about 421 million children — nearly 99 per cent of all children in the country — are exposed to unhealthy levels of air pollution. India received an air pollution risk score of 9.94 out of 10, indicating extremely high exposure.

Malaria is also climate-sensitive, with transmission influenced by temperature and rainfall. The report estimates that about 294.1 million children in India — nearly seven in 10 — live in areas exposed to malaria.

Droughts and floods can destroy crops, disrupt food supplies and worsen malnutrition. With about 40 per cent of children in India living in severe food poverty, UNICEF says climate hazards could intensify existing nutrition risks.

The report gives India a food poverty score of 6.31, a nutrition risk score of 6.41 and a stunting score of 6.51, indicating significant risks linked to climate hazards.

Globally, without urgent action, climate change could lead to an additional 28 million children suffering from wasting and 40 million children suffering from stunting by 2050, the report says.

Climate hazards are also affecting access to water and sanitation. Floods can contaminate water sources, while droughts can dry them up, increasing the risk of disease and making it harder for families to secure safe water.

Schools disrupted by extreme weather

Climate hazards are already disrupting children’s education in India. In 2024, climate-related hazards disrupted schooling for at least 242 million students across 85 countries and territories. India accounted for 54.78 million affected students, with heatwaves the leading cause of disruption, according to a UN report cited by UNICEF.

Recent events show how these risks are playing out. Odisha extended school closures in five districts until 20 June 2026 because of extreme heatwave conditions.

In April 2026, severe heat affected large parts of India, with temperatures ranging between 42 degrees Celsius and 45°C. Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh introduced measures including revised school timings and early summer holidays.

Schools in parts of Jharkhand were closed for several days. In Uttarakhand, the Dehradun administration ordered the closure of all schools and anganwadi centres on 27 April because of extreme heat.

The report also warns that families without emergency cash transfers or other support are more vulnerable to climate shocks. UNICEF estimates that about 48 per cent of children under 15 in India are not covered by social protection programmes.

The World Bank has previously warned that 45 million people in India could fall back into poverty by 2030 because of agricultural shocks and increased disease risks.

UNICEF has called on governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen climate adaptation and disaster preparedness, and make schools, healthcare facilities and water systems more resilient. It also calls for a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels and a fair transition to renewable energy and energy-efficient systems in line with the 1.5°C target .

It also says children’s needs and perspectives must be reflected in climate policy and climate finance decisions at local, national and global levels.