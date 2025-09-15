Brazil’s TFFF: Upcoming COP30 finance mechanism bets on markets to fund forest conservation

The capital raised would then be housed under a multilateral development bank (MDB) such as the World Bank. Further, it would be invested in liquid public (such as the US Treasury) and corporate market bonds (a big private company such as Apple), especially in the climate and sustainability-related investments (for instance, through green, blue or sustainable bonds) in ODA-eligible countries to create a diverse portfolio for TFIF. In principle, TFFF has mentioned that investments in fossil fuel-based companies would not be allocated.

The difference in the interest rates on servicing the debt (that is taken from the sponsors and market investors) and the returns from the investments being made through bonds in liquid public and private assets would generate the revenue through which result-based payments would be made to the countries under the initiative. These payments would be subject to an additional 2 per cent increase to the countries annually, adjusting for inflation. There could be a reduction in payments as well in response to market volatility, as the returns are subject to market fluctuations.

Uncertainties in TFFF: Who pays?

The payments made to TFCs per hectare of forest conserved are based on the calculations that assume a certain credit rating for the TFIF. This will not only decide the actual revenue generated by the initiative but also be the litmus test for gauging the political will of the developed countries as well as the private sector.

However, underneath this complex financial mechanism that is expected to deliver through a market-based approach, the fundamental question is who is really paying the money? And the answer lies in the fund’s investment into emerging markets and developing economies (which will also encompass TFC) through debt instruments, according to an analysis by Goh Chien Yen for Third World Network.

With the existing bias in the current global financial architecture against developing countries which percolates through unfair credit ratings, they receive capital at a much higher cost of borrowing than their developed counterparts. The TFIF exploits this flaw to receive a higher rate of interest from the countries of the Global South that essentially dictates the amount of profit generated by the fund in order to facilitate payments to the TFCs.

Therefore, the actual flow of finances would come mostly from the developing world (including the TFCs that are meant to benefit from this initiative) under the garb of ‘natural’ return on investments in the international capital markets. Additionally, the sponsor countries and market investors must be fully repaid with interest, and for that too, the money will come from developing countries’ debt repayments.

Furthermore, with the rules of the current multilateral order shaken up by the United States President Donald Trump, the reliance of TFFF on housing the funds in the World Bank, while the US browbeats the global institutions and the developing world to act as per its will is another factor that may shape the administration of the finances.

Additionally, the claim to channel greater than or equal to 20 per cent of the payments directly to IPLCs would always be under question as historically, the IPLCs have received less than 1 per cent of the entire climate-related ODA. Despite the recognition of IPLCs globally vis-à-vis forest governance, the bureaucratic bottlenecks in implementing such policies continue to remain.

Lastly, there is a global push to monitor the status of forests through satellite imagery as forest and agriculture-based certification schemes and mitigation efforts are increasingly hinged on the calculation of carbon stocks. However, the issue of the definition of ‘forests’ that encompasses canopy density and tree height is contested between the countries, with no one size fits all approach, as observed through the example of the European Union Deforestation Regulation.

In the context of TFIF, the TFCs are required to apply a canopy coverage threshold between 20-30 per cent on land spanning a minimum unit of 1 hectare. This would be challenged by countries that adhere to a lower canopy density within a certain land area, as the results-based nature of payments under the initiative would not generate the appropriate volume of funds and those countries would be at a disadvantageous position.

With a market-driven approach towards protecting forests amid a volatile global trade regime that already places the developing countries at odds with their development trajectories, the question of how the TFFF elevates them in their efforts to sustain conservation will unfold at COP30.