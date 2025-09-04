Trump’s tariffs hammer Global South, shrink policy space

With Trump’s brute force exertion of political pressure through tariffs rather than diplomacy, developing countries are making costly concessions to accommodate the US. This is disrupting policies crafted over decades that were intended to advance their development pathways, especially in the context of horizontal and vertical diversification of their natural resource endowment. Last month’s Indonesia-US trade is one such example.

In its ‘reciprocal trade’ deal with Indonesia, the US first offered to reduce tariffs from 32 per cent to 19 per cent, as shared in the joint statement. But the benefits end there.

On the contrary, the US has been given a plethora of benefits. First, Indonesia will eliminate around 99 per cent of tariff barriers for a full range of US industrial, food and agricultural products that are exported to them.

Second, it offers to exempt US companies and originating goods from the country’s local content requirements (LCR). This policy tool has been a cornerstone of the country’s industrial development, especially in the automotive industry since 1974. The LCR policy played a crucial role in increasing industrial output and employment in the country, although there was a trade off with regard to higher input costs and consumer prices.

Third, and one of the most important terms of the trade deal, is that Indonesia would remove the restrictions on their exports of industrial commodities, including critical minerals. To put that in context, Indonesia is home to 42 per cent of the world’s nickel reserves and 51 per cent of global mine production, and has become a global case study for developing countries aspiring to assert control over their natural resources.

In January 2020, Indonesia reinstated a ban on the exports of raw nickel and foreign players were required to invest domestically in nickel-processing factories and smelters. The export ban on nickel was crucial to ensure that the primary commodity is processed to develop the industry for stainless steel and batteries in electric vehicles (EV), which would allow a greater value of nickel to be captured domestically.