Can climate models get the future monsoon right if they miss the Arabian Sea’s surface temperature?

Previous studies using the latest generation of climate models from the sixth phase of CMIP project (CMIP6) suggest that the Indian Summer Monsoon is likely to become wetter in the future. However, this projection appears puzzling because the observed monsoon has weakened over the past two decades despite global warming. This raises an important question: How reliable are these future projections? One way to answer this is to examine how well climate models reproduce present-day conditions over the Indian Ocean. A recent study from the Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi, published in Environmental Research Letters (https://doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/ae8460), addresses this question. The study found that most CMIP6 models simulate the northern Arabian Sea to be 2-3°C colder than the observed sea surface temperature during the pre-monsoon season. Although this may appear to be a modest difference, warming the ocean by even one degree requires an enormous amount of heat because seawater has a very high heat capacity as compared to atmosphere. Such a bias therefore represents a substantial error in the amount of heat stored in the ocean. Additionally, the pre-monsoon warming of the northern Arabian Sea plays a crucial role in the monsoon because it strengthens the land-sea temperature contrast and helps draw moisture-laden monsoon winds towards the Indian subcontinent. To understand the consequences of this cold sea surface temperature bias, the researchers used a regional coupled atmosphere-ocean numerical model, which was configured and run on the high-performance computing facilities at IIT Delhi. They first introduced the cold sea surface temperatures from CMIP6, including the cold Arabian Sea bias, into the regional model. They then repeated the experiment after correcting the temperature bias.

The results were striking. The cold Arabian Sea weakened the southwesterly monsoon winds, delaying the onset of the monsoon over Kerala by about a week and reducing rainfall over India by nearly 30 per cent, with the strongest impacts observed along the Western Ghats and parts of northeast India. Once the monsoon reaches Kerala, the moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea ascend into the upper atmosphere over the west coast. This upper-level moisture is subsequently transported northeastward, driving the advance of the monsoon across the Indian subcontinent. However, the cold Arabian Sea surface temperature substantially weakened this upward transport of moisture, thereby slowing the monsoon’s progression across the country (Figure 1).