China is set to unveil its 15th Five-Year Plan — what’s in it for climate?

China’s annual political meetings “ Two Sessions ” began on March 4, 2026 and are due to conclude on March 11, 2026. The meetings bring together the National People’s Congress (NPC) – the country’s roughly 2,900-member legislature – and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a political advisory body with around 2,170 members.

This year’s gathering is under added scrutiny as China prepares to unveil its 15th Five-Year Plan, a key blueprint for the country’s economic and industrial development. A draft version of the plan has already been released.

President Xi Jinping’s announcement of the new plan in October last year set the tone: it aims to steer the country towards greater self-reliance in science and technology, and “high quality” economic growth, as Beijing describes it.

As both the world’s largest greenhouse-gas emitter and the leading manufacturer of clean technologies spurring on the global energy transition, China is undeniably one of the most significant players for climate action.