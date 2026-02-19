Climate change is coming for your coffee, adding 47 days of harmful heat each year

Your daily cup of coffee is getting harder to produce and more expensive to buy and climate change is to blame. A new analysis of 25 coffee-growing countries in the world showed that all of them experienced more coffee-harming heat between 2021 and 2025, potentially affecting the quality and quantity of recent harvests.

The 25 coffee-growing countries and 532 of their districts analysed accounted for about 97 per cent of global coffee production. Each country, on average, experienced 47 additional days per year which saw temperatures harmful to coffee plants, an analysis by Climate Central, a non-profit climate research organisation.

The researchers said that the additional heat days would not have occurred without fossil fuel emissions.