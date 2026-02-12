Climate change made Chile and Argentina wildfires this year up to three times more likely, study finds

The drier-than-normal weather conditions that fuelled devastating wildfires earlier this year in Chile and Argentina — putting at risk some of the planet’s oldest trees — were made between 2.5 and three times more likely by global warming, according to an analysis by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) consortium.

WWA, a global network of climate scientists, conducts ‘attribution studies’ to understand and quantify the role of human-induced climate change in the occurrence, frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

The researchers found that the affected regions are now experiencing “between 20-25 per cent less rainfall than they would have in a world without the burning of fossil fuels”. Weak La Niña conditions also contributed to the unusually dry weather, the study said.

In the first week of January 2026, wildfires broke out in Argentina’s Chubut province in Patagonia, engulfing parts of the Los Alerces National Park listed under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The park is home to ancient Alerce trees that can live for more than 3,000 years.

A few weeks later, between January 17 and 19, wildfires ignited in Chile’s Biobío and Ñuble regions. Around 1,000 homes were burned, about 52,000 people were forced to flee and 23 people were killed. By January 23, approximately 64,000 hectares had been consumed and a state of emergency was declared.