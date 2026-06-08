Climate change may expand chikungunya risk in North America, Europe and Asia, study says

Climate change could expand the risk of chikungunya into parts of North America, Europe and East Asia by the end of the century, according to a new study. The findings suggest that public-health systems in regions where chikungunya has not historically been endemic may need to prepare for changing mosquito-borne disease risks as temperatures rise.

The mosquito-borne disease is currently concentrated mainly in tropical and subtropical regions, but warming temperatures could allow its vectors to survive in areas that have historically been unsuitable for sustained transmission, the researchers said.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology , identified north-eastern North America, central Europe and East Asia as emerging risk zones. At present, chikungunya is not endemic to Europe or North America.

However, researchers said that “northward expansion into temperate regions” could occur as climate change alters the habitats of the mosquitoes that transmit the virus. The disease is transmitted by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

Chikungunya can cause symptoms including high fever, joint pain, muscle and back pain, headache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash. It is classified by the World Health Organization as a neglected tropical disease.