Climate-fuelled landslides may have killed 58 of world’s rarest great apes in 4 days, pushed species closer to extinction

Climate change intensified rainfall that may have killed 58 Tapanuli orangutans, the world’s rarest great ape, in just four days, according to a new study.

The findings, published in the journal Current Biology on June 10, 2026, say landslides triggered by Cyclone Senyar destroyed large parts of the Batang Toru ecosystem in Sumatra, Indonesia, home to the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis).

News reports in December 2025 had already warned that the floods could have devastating consequences for the species. Satellite imagery and accounts from local residents suggested severe damage in the West Block, the most densely populated of the three known Tapanuli orangutan habitats, which was estimated to hold 581 individuals before the disaster. Erik Meijaard, the study’s lead author and chief scientist at Borneo Futures, had told news agency AFP at the time that 6 per cent to 11 per cent of orangutans in the area may have been killed.

Fewer than 800 Tapanuli orangutans remain in the wild. Scientists said the suspected deaths represent about 7 per cent of the total population, a severe blow to a species already under pressure from habitat fragmentation and degradation.

The Tapanuli orangutan was recognised as a separate species only in 2017. It survives in three isolated populations in the West, East and South blocks of Batang Toru. Researchers said sustained additional losses of more than 1 per cent a year could push the species further towards extinction.