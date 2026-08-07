Combined impacts of Super El Nino and Indian Ocean Dipole to be recorded between August and October: WMO

“A Super El Niño event is currently in rapid development. The available forecast data shows this event peaking as one of the strongest such events in recorded history,” wrote meteorologist Andrej Flis on weather platform Severe Weather Europe.

“Combined with exceptionally warm global oceans and the likelihood of a positive Indian Ocean Dipole, the developing El Niño is expected to shape weather patterns across many parts of the world in the months ahead,” said the WMO is a press release on July 31. The WMO expects the El Niño event to become a strong event between August and October. “Multi-model ensemble forecasts from leading global producing centres indicate seasonal-average sea-surface temperature anomalies are expected to exceed 2.9°C in key monitoring regions,” according to WMO.

The peak anomalies are 4-5°C above the normal in August itself, according to Flis which is significant as the peak of El Niño events usually occurs between November and February. Weather models from the US and Europe both predict anomalies in the Nino 3.4 region to cross 2°C significantly and could even cross 3°C making it the strongest event since the El Niño event of 1876-78 which killed millions of people around the world due to widespread famines.

Flis also contends that the real engine of the Super El Niño event is in the warming of waters beneath the surface in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean, especially in the top 500 metres. “This reveals the deep core of this Super El Niño event: a strong, warm anomaly that is now peaking over 8 degrees above normal,” wrote Flis.

Another major ocean atmosphere event that is going to impact temperatures and rainfall patterns around the world is the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). During the positive phase of the IOD event, which is developing in the Indian Ocean region, the western parts of the Indian Ocean are warmer than normal while the eastern parts are cooler than normal.