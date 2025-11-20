COP30: Adoption of Global Goal on Adaptation indicators stuck in opaque, closed-door talks

The indicators to measure the progress of the various thematic and dimensional targets under the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) framework that was to be adopted at the 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Belem, Brazil is stuck on various issues and no one knows what progress is happening behind closed doors.

On November 19, 2025, no news of progress on the COP30 presidency’s Mutirao proposal or the other major and contentious negotiation items such as the GGA indicators came forth. Observers following the negotiations highlighted the lack of clarity, transparency and inclusivity on part of the COP30 presidency.

“At the start, the COP 30 Presidency smartly managed to avoid an agenda fight over the most politically sensitive issues and also the consultations were open to observers, so it was all good. But now everything is behind closed doors. That’s when transparency matters the most,” Pratishtha Singh, international diplomacy manager at Climate Action Network, Canada, told Down To Earth.

The COP30 Presidency sent out a note to Parties and Observers on November 19, saying, “The COP30 Presidency is reflecting on consultations held and written inputs received. Delegates may wish to leave the venue. Draft texts will be released in the morning of November 20.”