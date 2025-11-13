COP30 Diary (November 12, 2025): Latest draft text on Global Goal of Adaptation reveals sharp disagreements

The 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Belem, Brazil, began November 10, 2025. Here’s a look at what happened on the third day of COP30. Also read the diary for November 10, November 11.

Informal stocktaking plenary on key issues including Article 9.1 and unilateral trade measures remains vague

COP30 President André Correa do Lago mentioned that the parties have discussed the four issues for over eight hours and there has been progress on addressing them. The discussions are being held with a few guardrails in place such as preserving the architecture and policy cycles of the Paris Agreement, preserving the nationally determined nature of nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and preserving the scope and mandate of Global Stocktake-2. However, he did not open the floor for any discussions and the plenary ended rather abruptly.

New informal note on Global Goal of Adaptation (GGA) captures divergent views

An informal note by co-facilitators on matters related to GGA was released on November 12. The latest draft text reveals sharp disagreements on the indicators for tracking adaptation progress. The text provides five options on indicators, including modalities for their refinement. While some options seek to adopt the expert-proposed indicator list, a strong alternative — supported by many developing countries — expresses “concern” that the indicators are misaligned with the Paris Agreement, overly focused on domestic finance, and fail to properly track international support. The text also captures a potential call to triple adaptation finance from 2025 levels to reach at least $120 billion annually by 2030.

No consensus on way forward for Article 2.1(c) as divisions persist

Discussions on the new co-chairs’ report for Article 2.1(c) of the Paris Agreement remained deadlocked on fundamental divides. Developing countries insisted the goal must be guided by Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities and equity, criticised the excessive focus on their domestic financial systems instead of international reforms, and called for greater linkages to developed countries’ financial obligations under Article 9. In contrast, developed Parties argued that implementation is “already taking place” globally and pushed for a practical, forward-looking process. With core disagreements unresolved, further discussions are required to find a way forward.

IHLEG report charts $1.3 trillion per year climate finance roadmap, says $50 billion required for just and equitable transitions

The report, ‘Delivering an Integrated Climate Finance Agenda’, sets out a comprehensive and feasible pathway to mobilise US$1.3 trillion per year in external finance by 2035 for developing countries other than China, in support of a total investment requirement of $3.2 trillion per year by 2035 to meet climate and development goals, in particular the Paris Agreement. This includes $2.05 trillion for clean energy, $400 billion for adaptation, $350 billion each for loss and damage and natural capital, and $50 billion for ensuring a just transition.

Launch of the ‘Global Initiative for Jobs & Skills for the New Economy’

Leaders from governments, businesses, civil society and philanthropy launched a new global effort that puts people’s jobs and skills at heart of the transition to a low-carbon and resilient economy. The Initiative builds on new global research from Systemiq and WRI which shows that the climate transition could create an estimated 375 million new jobs over the next decade, particularly in renewable energy, construction and nature-based solutions. Adaptation activities are expected to generate an estimated 280 million jobs worldwide.

Declaration on Information Integrity on Climate Change

In the history of global climate talks, the Declaration on Information Integrity on Climate Change was launched at COP30 on November 12, marking the first time ever that states are formally committing to information integrity and fighting back against climate disinformation.