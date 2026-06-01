COP30 created roadmap processes on fossil fuels and forests. Here is how countries have responded

During the closing plenary of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Belém, Brazil, COP President André Corrêa do Lago unveiled two roadmaps, one outlining a just, orderly, and equitable transition away from fossil fuels, and the other setting out actions to halt and reverse deforestation and forest degradation by 2030.

The roadmaps are central to the process initiated by the COP30 Presidency with the aim to share views on national strategies, context-driven challenges and financing mechanisms that would play a crucial role on both fronts in transitioning to sustainable alternatives in the long term. However, it is also important to note that the roadmaps are not a negotiated text or binding instrument under the UNFCCC.

Countries, or Parties, and non-party stakeholders were invited in March 2026 to make submissions to the two roadmap processes, setting out their positions on the two issues. They are summarised below.

Submissions to the roadmap on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels (TAFF) and the roadmap on halting deforestation are based on national circumstances. This means the strategies and challenges they identify are also shaped by local contexts, reflecting the diversity of views in both processes.