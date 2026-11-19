Cambodia, Mexico and Panama join the black carbon network at COP31, taking membership to 12 countries.
Black carbon, or soot, contributes to global warming, glacier melt and serious health risks.
Mexico targets a 51% emissions cut by 2030; Panama identifies vehicles as its biggest source.
Just $824 million in development finance went towards tackling major black carbon sources in 2023, according to the Clean Air Fund.
New funding commitments at COP31 aim to accelerate action against black carbon and other climate-warming pollutants.
Cambodia, Mexico and Panama have joined an international network to reduce black carbon emissions, expanding its membership to 12 countries as governments seek to tackle a major source of air pollution and short-term global warming.
The three countries joined the Peer Network on Sectoral Action on Black Carbon at 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 16, 2026.
The network was established after nine countries announced plans at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, to coordinate policies and measures to reduce black carbon emissions.
According to the Clean Air Fund, a philanthropic organisation working to tackle air pollution, the expanded network will promote technical cooperation, knowledge-sharing and joint advocacy.
Black carbon, commonly known as soot, is produced by the incomplete burning of fossil fuels and biomass. Its main sources include household cooking and heating, transport, shipping, industry, wildfires and the burning of waste and agricultural residues.
The particles absorb sunlight, contributing to warming. When deposited on snow and ice, they accelerate melting by darkening the surface. Black carbon is also a component of fine particulate air pollution, which is linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
The Clean Air Fund estimates that targeted action on black carbon and ground-level ozone could prevent around 0.14°C of warming by 2050.
However, its 2025 assessment found that just $824 million, less than 0.5 per cent of total development finance, went towards projects addressing major black carbon sources in 2023.
Cambodia said joining the network would help it exchange solutions with other countries as it confronts growing environmental threats, including wildfires.
Environment Minister Eang Sophalleth said Cambodia was working to reduce emissions from transport, industry and waste while improving air quality and public health.
Panama identified vehicles as its biggest source of black carbon emissions.
Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro said vehicles accounted for 85 per cent of the country's emissions and called for stricter vehicle standards and the replacement of older, more polluting trucks, buses and cars.
Mexico highlighted its commitment to cut black carbon emissions by 51 per cent by 2030. It was the first country to include black carbon in its national climate plan.
José Abraham Ortínez Álvarez, director general of Mexico's National Institute of Ecology and Climate Change, identified transport and cooking as priority areas for further action.
The network's original members have also outlined measures targeting major emission sources.
Canada reported a 40 per cent reduction in black carbon emissions between 2013 and 2024, while Chile has pledged cuts of 25 per cent by 2030 and 30 per cent by 2035, compared with 2016 levels.
Colombia has committed to a 40 per cent reduction by 2030, compared with 2014 levels, alongside further reductions by 2035.
Costa Rica is focusing on public transport, electric trains and charging infrastructure, while the Dominican Republic is improving emissions monitoring across energy, transport, agriculture and waste.
Madagascar has included black carbon measures in its national climate plan, targeting open burning, cookstoves and vehicle standards. Nigeria is prioritising clean cooking and reductions in waste and agricultural burning, while Uganda is developing a national black carbon action plan.
The network's expansion follows new funding commitments at COP31 to tackle so-called super pollutants, which contribute significantly to near-term warming.
On November 12, philanthropic organisations announced more than $480 million to reduce methane and other climate-warming pollutants, including black carbon.
A further $25 million was pledged to the Climate and Clean Air Coalition's Super Pollutant Country Action Accelerator, which will support seven additional countries in developing emissions reduction projects.
UK Climate Minister Katie White announced the additional funding on behalf of the coalition's partnership.
Sean Maguire, executive director of strategic partnerships at the Clean Air Fund, said the three new members would strengthen international cooperation on practical measures to reduce emissions.
The Clean Air Fund and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, alongside SLYCAN Trust and other partners, will support the network through technical exchanges and policy discussions aimed at accelerating action.