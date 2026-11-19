Cambodia, Mexico and Panama have joined an international network to reduce black carbon emissions, expanding its membership to 12 countries as governments seek to tackle a major source of air pollution and short-term global warming.

The three countries joined the Peer Network on Sectoral Action on Black Carbon at 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 16, 2026.

The network was established after nine countries announced plans at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, to coordinate policies and measures to reduce black carbon emissions.

According to the Clean Air Fund, a philanthropic organisation working to tackle air pollution, the expanded network will promote technical cooperation, knowledge-sharing and joint advocacy.

Black carbon, commonly known as soot, is produced by the incomplete burning of fossil fuels and biomass. Its main sources include household cooking and heating, transport, shipping, industry, wildfires and the burning of waste and agricultural residues.

The particles absorb sunlight, contributing to warming. When deposited on snow and ice, they accelerate melting by darkening the surface. Black carbon is also a component of fine particulate air pollution, which is linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

The Clean Air Fund estimates that targeted action on black carbon and ground-level ozone could prevent around 0.14°C of warming by 2050.

However, its 2025 assessment found that just $824 million, less than 0.5 per cent of total development finance, went towards projects addressing major black carbon sources in 2023.