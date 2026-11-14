COP31: Developing countries push to turn climate finance commitments into action as talks hit familiar divisions

What is CFWP and why does it matter?

The CFWP was originally proposed by Bolivia, for consideration at the mid-year climate talks in 2025, on behalf of the Like Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) bloc. Its central argument is that the core obligation of developed countries to provide financial resources to developing countries remains unfulfilled even “a decade after the Paris Agreement” was adopted. Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement explicitly establishes developed countries’ legal obligation to provide climate finance to developing countries.

This obligation has been pursued through the US $100 billion goal, an outcome that developing countries considered to be a top-down decision at COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009. But the framework has since evolved to accommodate newer targets, such as the New Collective Quantified Goal on climate finance (NCQG) agreed upon in Baku in 2024, as well as assessments of developing countries’ latest financing needs.

The LMDC submission sought to hold developed countries accountable for inadequate follow through on their finance commitments. It also highlighted their disproportionate focus on Article 9.3, which calls for “mobilisation” of financial resources, including private finance.

At COP30 in Belem, the Brazilian Presidency included the demand as a “work programme” instead of an “agenda item”, in the “Global Mutirao” cover decision. The following mid-year climate talks in June saw a series of workshops held under its aegis. Even in June this year, developing countries rallied, though unsuccessfully, for the programme to be included in the provisional agenda of the next conference, facing opposition from developed-country groups.

The latter favour a broader discussion of climate finance, rather than one focused specifically on Article 9.1, so as to avoid “reopening” difficult questions from the NCQG negotiations. Though the programme has now secured a place on the official agenda in Antalya, longstanding disagreements over the provision and mobilisation of finance are resurfacing.