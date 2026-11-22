The 31st UN climate change conference (COP31) ended in Turkey on November 22, without an overarching political agreement. Countries failed to agree on a common political text, despite prolonged negotiations over fossil fuels,climate finance and global climate action.

The failure to agree on a common political text exposed widening divisions over how countries should respond to the climate crisis, even as several decisions under individual negotiating tracks were adopted.

The final draft cover decision, titled Antalya Pact, reaffirms the 1.5°C temperature goal and calls for deep, rapid and sustained emissions reductions, but stops short of explicitly recognising the need to transition away from fossil fuels. It acknowledges that global temperatures are expected to exceed 1.5°C in the coming years, warns that the remaining carbon budget is rapidly shrinking and recognises the escalating risks of loss and damage with every additional increment of warming.

Yet these acknowledgements are not matched by a clear pathway for transitioning away from fossil fuels. The text sets an ambition to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035 and scale up carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) to gigatonne levels over the same period. But it leaves unresolved how countries will accelerate emissions reductions at the pace required to meet the temperature goal.