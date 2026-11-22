The 31st UN climate change conference (COP31) ended in Turkey on November 22, without an overarching political agreement. Countries failed to agree on a common political text, despite prolonged negotiations over fossil fuels,climate finance and global climate action.
The failure to agree on a common political text exposed widening divisions over how countries should respond to the climate crisis, even as several decisions under individual negotiating tracks were adopted.
The final draft cover decision, titled Antalya Pact, reaffirms the 1.5°C temperature goal and calls for deep, rapid and sustained emissions reductions, but stops short of explicitly recognising the need to transition away from fossil fuels. It acknowledges that global temperatures are expected to exceed 1.5°C in the coming years, warns that the remaining carbon budget is rapidly shrinking and recognises the escalating risks of loss and damage with every additional increment of warming.
Yet these acknowledgements are not matched by a clear pathway for transitioning away from fossil fuels. The text sets an ambition to increase electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035 and scale up carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) to gigatonne levels over the same period. But it leaves unresolved how countries will accelerate emissions reductions at the pace required to meet the temperature goal.
I am deeply disappointed that COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome. I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands... There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science... The world must do much more to confront the climate crisis. And it must do it now.
António Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN
As detailed in an earlier Down To Earth report on the COP31 cover decision, the electrification target is no longer explicitly linked to the goals of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030 and doubling the global annual rate of energy-efficiency improvement by the same year, as it was in the November 19 draft.
The EU and its member states issued a joint declaration expressing profound disappointment with the final draft cover decision, saying it failed to respond adequately to the climate emergency or the scientific imperative of keeping the 1.5°C goal within reach.
The bloc said it could not endorse a text that failed to address the implementation gap, omitted a clear commitment of fossil fuels and risked backtracking on previous climate pledges. It also criticised the disproportionate emphasis on carbon capture, arguing that the text risked creating the impression that such technologies could substitute for emissions reductions.
The EU called for the conference to build on earlier commitments, including the outcomes of the first Global Stocktake, and reflect the momentum behind initiatives to transition away from fossil fuels, including the Santa Marta process. It rejected the argument that reaching consensus should, in itself, justify a weak outcome, warning against sacrificing substance, credibility and effectiveness for the sake of an agreement.
Climate Action Network (CAN) International, a global coalition of climate civil society organisations, also urged governments to reject the cover decision. It said that the text failed to deliver climate justice and opened the door to dangerous distractions, including carbon capture and carbon dioxide removal.
CAN International accused developed countries of obstructing progress on climate finance, adaptation and a just transition during the negotiations. It also criticised the Turkish and Australian presidencies for failing to provide the leadership needed to provide a meaningful outcome.
The decision, it argued, offered more processes and delays without delivering the finance and international cooperation needed by vulnerable countries.
The disagreement over the draft cover decision was therefore not simply about the absence of fossil fuel language, but about whether the text offered a credible pathway to implementation or allowed countries to defer difficult commitments.
The political deadlock was over climate finance and the implementation of two key provisions of the Paris Agreement: Article 2.1(c), which calls for aligning financial flows with low-emissions and climate-resilient development, and Article 9.1, which sets out developed countries' obligations to provide climate finance.
Sehr Raheja, Centre for Science and Environment
Climate Action Network (CAN) International, a global coalition of climate civil society organisations, also urged governments to reject the cover decision. It said that the text failed to deliver climate justice and opened the door to dangerous distractions, including carbon capture and carbon dioxide removal.
CAN International accused developed countries of obstructing progress on climate finance, adaptation and a just transition during the negotiations. It also criticised the Turkish and Australian presidencies for failing to provide the leadership needed to provide a meaningful outcome.
The decision, it argued, offered more processes and delays without delivering the finance and international cooperation needed by vulnerable countries.
The disagreement over the draft cover decision was therefore not simply about the absence of fossil fuel language, but about whether the text offered a credible pathway to implementation or allowed countries to defer difficult commitments.
The draft cover decision acknowledges the scale of developing countries' climate finance requirements, estimating them at US $5.1-6.8 trillion through 2030, or $455-584 billion annually. It also puts annual adaptation finance needs at about $305 billion through 2035, highlighting the widening gap between available funding and what vulnerable countries require.
The text reiterates the ambition to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035, but sets neither a new quantified target nor a baseline against which progress can be measured. Instead, it calls for technical work to establish possible baselines and implementation pathways.
It also launches the Antalya-Addis Ababa Road Map on Adaptation and Resilience Finance, intended to explore ways of mobilising predictable and scaled-up financing, including through innovative sources and improved access.
The roadmap will be advanced by the COP31 and COP32 presidencies, with its conclusions due to be considered at COP32. These provisions establish a process for further discussions but leave unanswered the central questions: how much funding will developing countries actually receive, and how will it be mobilised?
No deal is better than a deal that locks in failure. The outcome fell short on adaptation finance and the needs of vulnerable countries. Climate finance should prioritise adaptation, loss and damage and just transition, rather than enabling continued fossil fuel dependence.
Harjeet Singh, Global Convenor of the Fill the Fund campaign on Loss and Damage finance
The absence of a quantified adaptation finance commitment drew criticism. CAN International said the pledge to triple adaptation finance lacked a clear baseline or delivery plan backed by public, grant-based finance. It also argued that improving access to climate finance could not substitute for developed countries meeting their obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement.
Aarti Khosla of Climate Trends, a New Delhi-based climate research consultancy, said the outcome risked undermining trust by expecting countries to deliver greater ambition and climate action without clarity on the financial resources needed to implement them.
Sehr Raheja of the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a research and advocacy organisation in Delhi, pointed to the political deadlock over climate finance and the implementation of two key provisions of the Paris Agreement: Article 2.1(c), which calls for aligning financial flows with low-emissions and climate-resilient development, and Article 9.1, which sets out developed countries' obligations to provide climate finance.
Loss and damage finance also failed to secure a distinct space in the outcome. According to civil society organisations, the issue was subsumed under discussions on adaptation. No fresh pledges were made to address loss and damage, leaving unresolved how communities suffering irreversible climate impacts will be supported.
The draft Antalya Pact advances a collective global aspiration to scale carbon capture, utilisation and storage to gigatonne levels by 2035, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors, while encouraging research and development.
The text welcomes efforts to scale carbon dioxide removal technologies, but says they should complement, not substitute for or delay, deep emissions reductions and should be deployed with environmental safeguards and respect for Indigenous Peoples' rights.
CAN criticised the emphasis on carbon capture and carbon dioxide removal, and said that the technologies risk becoming a distraction from the need for direct emissions reductions. It warned that gigatonne-scale CCS ambition could be used by fossil fuel companies to justify continued expansion of gas and other fossil fuels while claiming compatibility with climate goals.
The group pointed to the presence of hundreds of carbon capture lobbyists at COP31 and raised concerns that the technology could provide political cover for fossil fuel expansion, particularly as countries remain divided over a transition away from fossil fuels.
Kate Logan of Asia Society Policy Institute points to the presidency's disorganised process and the increasingly complicated geopolitics surrounding climate negotiations. China's approach, she says, reflects its growing emphasis on clean-tech trade and investment, while the wider competition over tariffs, supply chains and energy technologies is reshaping climate diplomacy.
The EU similarly criticised the disproportionate emphasis on carbon capture, arguing that the text risked sending a signal contrary to the urgent need to cut emissions.
Harjeet Singh, Global Convenor of the Fill the Fund campaign on Loss and Damage finance and founding director of non-profit Satat Sampada Climate Foundation, said, “No deal is better than a deal that locks in failure.” He criticised the outcome for falling short on adaptation finance and the needs of vulnerable countries, arguing that climate finance should prioritise adaptation, loss and damage and just transition rather than enabling continued fossil fuel dependence.
Equity and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC) remained central to the disagreements. Developing countries, including those represented through the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) grouping, continued to stress historical responsibility, the shrinking carbon budget and the need for developed countries to deliver finance and support alongside stronger climate action.
Amandeep Garg, additional secretary in India's climate ministry, highlighted the importance of equity, historical responsibility and adequate support in determining global climate ambition, particularly as developing countries face pressure to adopt new targets while their development needs and access to finance remain inadequately addressed.
India maintained its commitment to multilateral climate negotiations, but stressed that implementation must be grounded in equity and the obligations of developed countries.
Avantika Goswami of the CSE said the outcome missed an opportunity to advance adaptation finance and the just transition, while the presidency's focus on the cover decision overshadowed some of the more substantive negotiating tracks. She also pointed to the potential of electrification, grids and transmission infrastructure, and the procedural provisions on finance as areas that could support further implementation.
Despite the failure to agree on the overarching cover decision, a separate decision on the Just Transition Work Programme was adopted. However, the outcome fell short of civil society demands for a fully developed mechanism with a dedicated institutional structure, clear functions, resources and meaningful participation of workers and affected communities.
The proposed Belém-Antalya Mechanism for just transition had been a key demand from developing countries and civil society. The outcome keeps the mechanism within the UN climate process, but decisions on its structure and further development are deferred to COP32, leaving questions about how it will operate and support countries in implementing just transition pathways.
CAN International said an institutional mechanism without a clear mandate, resources and participation of rights-holders would fall short of what was needed to enable just transitions at scale. The failure to resolve these questions reflects wider tensions over whether just transition should be treated as a broad political commitment or supported through concrete institutional and financial arrangements to help workers, communities and developing countries move away from fossil fuel-dependent economies.
Several individual negotiating outcomes were adopted or advanced despite the failure to reach consensus on the cover decision. These included decisions under the Just Transition Work Programme, the Adaptation Fund, carbon markets and transparency.
The draft cover decision also includes provisions on early-warning systems, climate-resilient health systems, ocean-based climate action and nature-based solutions. It reiterates the goal of universal coverage of early-warning systems by 2027 and calls for stronger climate-risk monitoring, forecasting, preparedness and anticipatory action.
A new two-year Work Programme on Mountains and Climate Change is also proposed, with dialogues in 2027 and 2028, focusing on adaptation, disaster risk reduction, resilience, data and early-warning systems. The text recognises the vulnerability of mountain ecosystems and glacier-dependent communities and calls for a high-level dialogue on mountains at COP32.
Ajay Mathur, former Indian negotiator at the Paris climate talks and director general of the International Solar Alliance, described the failure to adopt parts of the cover text as a setback, but not the end of climate action. He pointed to outcomes on individual workstreams and continued cooperation between countries as evidence that progress could still be made outside the overarching political agreement.
India-Germany cooperation on hydrogen, for instance, illustrates how bilateral and other collaborative efforts can continue even when multilateral negotiations are stalled.
Manjeev Puri of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) emphasised the need to preserve the multilateral process, particularly for developing countries, which rely on it to negotiate climate finance, adaptation and implementation support. He said the next presidency would need to build on the unfinished agenda and restore confidence in negotiations.
Shreeshan Venkatesh of CAN International said the outcome reflected a lack of political willingness to address key demands and deliver on previous commitments.
This is not the end of climate action. Outcomes on individual workstreams and continued cooperation between countries are evidence that progress could still be made outside the overarching political agreement.
Ajay Mathur, former Indian negotiator at the Paris climate talks and director general of the International Solar Alliance
The failure to reach consensus has also brought renewed scrutiny to the way the UN climate process operates. The latest cover decision recognises the increasing complexity of the negotiations and calls for a more inclusive, transparent and predictable consensus-based process.
It proposes dialogues in November 2027 and November 2028 to examine ways of strengthening the consensus-based, party-driven system, with the UN climate secretariat tasked with preparing options for discussion.
The move comes amid growing frustration that consensus can hold up progress when countries disagree over the language and direction of climate action. While the text reaffirms multilateralism, the failure at Antalya has exposed the difficulty of reaching a collective political response even as the urgency of the climate crisis grows.
The outcome also exposed the shifting geopolitical dynamics of climate diplomacy. Li Shuo of the Asia Society Policy Institute described the failure as a major setback, drawing comparisons with the breakdown of negotiations at Copenhagen in 2009. He argued that China, despite its growing influence in clean energy and climate diplomacy, had not played a sufficiently visible role in helping bridge the divisions.
China and Australia had jointly supported the 35 per cent electrification target, while China's expanding clean-energy economy continues to shape its influence in international climate discussions.
Kate Logan of the Asia Society Policy Institute pointed to the presidency's disorganised process and the increasingly complicated geopolitics surrounding climate negotiations. China's approach, she noted, reflects its growing emphasis on clean-tech trade and investment, while the wider competition over tariffs, supply chains and energy technologies is reshaping climate diplomacy.
China's renewable energy cooperation with Türkiye, including investments and trade outside the formal negotiations, also reflects how clean-energy partnerships are advancing even as the multilateral process struggles. But such cooperation cannot replace a shared political agreement under the UN climate framework.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep disappointment with the outcome. “There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter), reiterating that the world needs to do much more to confront the climate crisis.
Nakul Sharma of E3G said the failure to reach consensus should not necessarily be seen as a diplomatic collapse, arguing that a weak cover decision could have undermined the credibility of the Paris Agreement. But the outcome, he said, remained a split one — with progress in some areas and critical gaps in others, particularly on fossil fuel transition and finance.
The next formal climate negotiations will continue at the Bonn climate conference in June 2027, ahead of COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The unresolved issues from Antalya — fossil fuel transition, adaptation finance, loss and damage, equity and implementation — will remain on the agenda.
The failure to agree on a cover decision may have exposed the limits of consensus-based climate diplomacy, but it also leaves countries facing a question that cannot be deferred: how to translate commitments into action at a pace consistent with the climate crisis.