COP31 starts a new era of electrification

Tariye Gbadegesin, chief executive officer of CIF, said in a statement: "Every pound of AMPLIFi finance is expected to mobilize six to twelve pounds from the private sector for high-impact clean energy projects in developing countries, making it a highly effective use of public finance. That's a powerful boost for developing countries who need help shifting to cleaner, cheaper, more resilient power. The ongoing energy crisis has revealed the costs of depending on imported fuel, and countries understandably want to build energy systems that ensure greater stability and affordability."

Other announcements at the event showed how the approach could be applied at the country level. Ethiopia announced a new partnership with the Global Clean Power Alliance (GCPA) Finance Mission, led by the UK and Brazil. The partnership will provide expertise, investment plans and project pipelines to help mobilise finance for Ethiopia’s new National Electrification Program (NEP 3.0).

“For Ethiopia, electrification is not only an energy transition agenda; it is a fundamental development imperative. We warmly welcome the launch of the Electrify Now Finance Coalition as an important initiative to accelerate clean electrification. As Ethiopia prepares to host COP32 next year, we look forward to working with the Finance Coalition and international partners to mobilise the finance and support needed to overcome investment barriers, accelerate clean electrification, and ensure that no community is left behind in the global energy transition,” said Habtamu Itefu, Ethiopia’s minister for energy and water.

The UK also announced plans to expand its work across Brazil, the Eastern Caribbean, East Africa and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), supporting green industry, clean power, regional electricity trade and the ASEAN Power Grid.

The event also saw the launch of the new Grids Technical Assistance Solutions Hub. It will connect governments, regulators and grid operators with new world-leading expertise to plan, finance and modernise electricity grids. The aim is to help countries integrate more renewable energy and provide reliable, affordable clean power.