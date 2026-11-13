COP31: What will it take to deliver climate justice?

A different way to measure responsibility

Our recent peer-reviewed research, soon to be published in the journal Climate Policy, complements this framework with a justice-centric “scalability-of-lifestyles” approach. It turns Gandhi’s insight into a thought experiment where we ask: how much would the world have (counterfactually) warmed had all of humanity historically lived after the manner of the average American or European? What if, instead, the whole world had lived after the manner of the average Indian, Nepalese, or Nigerian?

Using FaIR, a widely used climate model emulator, we examined this question for every country in the world, extending each country’s historical per-capita CO 2 emissions to the entire global population. Because it asks what the climate impacts of a country’s lifestyle would be if all humanity shared it, the approach is able to hold small, super-affluent countries accountable for their role in the climate crisis just as much as the large economies.

The results are striking. Had all humanity lived like the average German or Briton, the planet would already have warmed by about 2.5°C. Had everyone lived like the average American, warming would have reached considerably higher levels, at about 3.7°C.

But the most revealing findings concern not the large affluent economies but the small, super-affluent ones. Had everyone lived as Singaporeans, warming would have reached about 2°C. Following the average Luxembourger's lifestyle would have produced nearly 4°C of warming, more than the American counterfactual. Living like the average Qatari would have pushed warming to a staggering 5°C or more.

Equally notable is the finding that, despite China’s large emissions in recent decades, scaling the historical Chinese lifestyle to all of humanity would have led to warming of only about 1.2°C — no higher than the Earth’s actual warming today. If everyone had lived like the average Indian, warming would have been lower still, at about 0.8°C.

The contrast with the affluent North is stark. Had the historical lifestyles of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) been universal, warming would have amounted to a mere 0.6-0.8°C, roughly half the warming the planet has actually experienced.