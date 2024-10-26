Cyclone Dana exposes climate-resilient resettlement processes in Odisha

It was pointed out by the residents that they were promised agricultural land at the place of resettlement at the time of their relocation. But such a promise has been entirely forgotten. In effect, the resettlement has taken away livelihoods, forcing most of them to migrate to all parts of the country, particularly to the southern states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As one member from Bagapatia put it, “In Satabhaya, we used to cultivate a paddy variety called Nilamati which is as good as Basmati rice. We used to catch crabs and fish, and life was good. We moved to Bagapatia due to coastal erosion. But in the process, we have lost our livelihoods. Earlier, a few used to migrate. But now, you see buses are parked here on a routine basis to take people to other states and nearly 50 per cent from here, including the elderly and women, go out for work.”

The most important aspect of the resettlement process is that while a threat of tidal inundation directly from the sea remains low at this new location, the overall risk is no less due to a river located in the vicinity of the settlement. As is often the case, tidal inundation in various coastal areas can occur through rivers and other water channels which may have been the case at the time of Cyclone Dana. However, for local residents, the risk from the river is further high due to the presence of a large number of crocodiles who inhabit the waterbody and thus pose a new threat, at the same time depriving the people of using its water.

Cyclone Dana has exposed the much-hyped resettlement of climate change victims. The resettlement process for the climate-displaced people, which started in 2008 in one of the most climate-vulnerable coastal areas of Kendrapara district, did not integrate climate change risks with that of disaster. While the sea level rise swallowed their previous homes, climate-induced disasters have isolated them in their own settlements. Several features under the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for example, Good Health and Well Being (Goal 3), Clean Drinking Water and Sanitation (Goal 6), Decent Work (Goal 8), Safe and Resilient human settlement (Goal 11) could have been better incorporated.

Under the best practices, the resettlement areas must be better off for the relocated communities in terms of livelihoods, income generation, and access to civic and environmental services and have more climate resilience as compared their previous settlement. On the contrary, Bagapatia inhabitants are risking a triple displacement with a large number of villagers leaving home in search of employment in far off locations. A national policy to address the specific aspect of resettlement and rehabilitation of climate-displaced people in India is an urgent requirement. In fact, a private bill — Rehabilitation and Relocation of Persons Displaced due to Climate Change Bill, 2022 — was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2022 but is yet to be approved. This incident from Cyclone Dana should redirect our focus to the enormous challenges that the climate change victims face not just for a relocation site but thereafter to continue their lives.