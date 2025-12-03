Climate Change

Cyclone disaster across Asia: Over 1,200 dead

Back-to-back cyclones — Senyar and Ditwah — have unleashed catastrophic flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse across multiple countries

India remained on alert as two powerful storms, Cyclone Senyar and Cyclone Ditwah, churned across the Indian Ocean region. As Ditwah moved close to the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, it triggered widespread rainfall. Three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Tamil Nadu, Multiple red alerts were issued over the weekend, though the cyclone stopped short of making landfall.

