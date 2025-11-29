Cyclone Ditwah & Rare Cyclone Senyar: Orange alert for Tamil Nadu coast

Cyclone Ditwah has triggered an Orange Alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh, as issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on November 28. The storm now lies 440 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 540 km south of Chennai and is expected to move across the Sri Lanka coast toward the southwest Bay of Bengal, nearing the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–Andhra coastline by early November 30.

The cyclone has already brought extremely heavy rainfall to Sri Lanka, causing flash floods and landslides that have claimed 56 lives. Heavy to very heavy rain warnings remain in place for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe.

