Daily weather tracker: Bay of Bengal low-pressure system triggers heavy rain alert across several states

Summary
Low pressure over Bay of Bengal may bring heavy rain to Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and neighbouring states during next 48 hours.
Odisha receives orange alert as very heavy rainfall may cause waterlogging, flooding and dangerous conditions across several districts today.
Flash flood threat continues in parts of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, prompting residents to remain alert during heavy rainfall.
Delhi may remain hot and humid with weak monsoon activity, partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching around 37 degrees Celsius.
Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are expected across several states, while farmers are advised to protect crops and ensure drainage.
A low-pressure area that has developed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal is set to influence weather conditions across several parts of eastern and central India over the next 48 hours, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Odisha, while several other states have also been placed under weather alerts.
The system, which formed near the coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha on Saturday morning, is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next two days. Its movement, combined with the prevailing monsoon trough, is likely to increase rainfall activity across Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
Odisha remains the state of greatest concern, with an orange alert issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Rainfall between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm could be recorded in some areas, raising concerns over waterlogging, swollen rivers and localised flooding.
The weather department has also forecast heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand. These areas have been placed under a yellow alert, with rainfall of between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm possible at isolated locations.
The monsoon trough is currently extending from Jammu through Dehradun, Bareilly, Sultanpur and Jamshedpur before reaching the low-pressure system near the northwestern Bay of Bengal. This configuration is expected to strengthen rainfall activity over parts of eastern and central India.
Authorities have cautioned residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert as persistent rainfall could cause water accumulation in low-lying locations and lead to temporary disruptions.
The risk of flash flooding is another major concern during the next 24 hours. In Odisha, the districts of Balangir, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh have been identified as areas requiring particular vigilance.
Several districts of Jharkhand, including Bokaro, Chatra, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum, Garhwa, Giridih, Godda, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Pakur, Palamu, Ramgarh, Ranchi, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Simdega and West Singhbhum, may also face sudden flooding.
In West Bengal, Bankura, East Midnapore, Jhargram and West Midnapore have similarly been advised to remain cautious.
While eastern India prepares for heavy rain, Delhi and neighbouring areas are likely to experience a contrasting weather pattern. Monsoon activity over the national capital has weakened, reducing the likelihood of significant rainfall.
Delhi is expected to see partly cloudy skies on Saturday, but strong sunshine during the day could push the maximum temperature to around 37 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to remain near 27 degrees Celsius, accompanied by increasing humidity. Southeasterly winds may blow at speeds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour.
The weather system is also expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several states. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka and parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry could experience winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.
Bihar, coastal Karnataka, Jharkhand, south interior Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal and Sikkim may see winds of around 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands could experience stronger gusts of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour in some areas.
The IMD has advised people in affected areas to follow local weather warnings and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall. Residents should stay away from rivers, drains, flooded roads, open fields, trees and electrical poles during thunderstorms.
Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in fields, protect harvested crops and postpone spraying and other agricultural activities until weather conditions improve. Livestock should be moved to safe, elevated locations.
The contrasting weather across the country highlights the uneven nature of the monsoon, with some regions facing flooding threats while others continue to experience heat and humidity. Continued monitoring of the low-pressure system will be crucial as it moves inland over the coming days.