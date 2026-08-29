Daily weather tracker: Bay of Bengal low-pressure system triggers heavy rain alert across several states

A low-pressure area that has developed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal is set to influence weather conditions across several parts of eastern and central India over the next 48 hours, bringing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Odisha, while several other states have also been placed under weather alerts.

The system, which formed near the coastal areas of West Bengal and north Odisha on Saturday morning, is expected to move west-northwestwards during the next two days. Its movement, combined with the prevailing monsoon trough, is likely to increase rainfall activity across Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Odisha faces orange alert as rainfall intensifies

Odisha remains the state of greatest concern, with an orange alert issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Rainfall between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm could be recorded in some areas, raising concerns over waterlogging, swollen rivers and localised flooding.

Heavy rain likely in several states

The weather department has also forecast heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand. These areas have been placed under a yellow alert, with rainfall of between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm possible at isolated locations.

The monsoon trough is currently extending from Jammu through Dehradun, Bareilly, Sultanpur and Jamshedpur before reaching the low-pressure system near the northwestern Bay of Bengal. This configuration is expected to strengthen rainfall activity over parts of eastern and central India.