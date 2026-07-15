Daily weather tracker: Bay of Bengal low-pressure system triggers red alert in Odisha; heatwave and humid conditions persist across several states

Bay of Bengal low-pressure area triggers heavy rainfall in Odisha, prompting red alert, while monsoon weakness keeps northern India hot and humid.

IMD warns of extremely heavy rain in Odisha, with Bihar and West Bengal facing intense showers under orange alert conditions.

Delhi-NCR awaits monsoon revival as temperatures remain high, humidity persists and significant rainfall remains unlikely in coming days.

Weather system expected to strengthen eastern India rains, while several southern and northern states continue experiencing heatwave-like conditions.

Monsoon slowdown during July raises concerns as new weather system around July 24 may revive rainfall across northern regions.

A low-pressure area that has formed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal has intensified weather activity across eastern India, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a Red Alert for Odisha and an Orange Alert for parts of Bihar and West Bengal. While the eastern states prepare for torrential rainfall and possible flooding, large parts of northwestern India, including Delhi-NCR, continue to experience a sluggish monsoon, leaving residents to endure persistent heat and humidity.

The contrasting weather pattern highlights the uneven progress of the southwest monsoon during July, with meteorologists noting that this is only the third time in the past 11 years that the monsoon has weakened significantly during the month. Similar conditions were observed in 2015 and 2021.

Low-pressure area strengthens rainfall activity

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area has developed over the northwestern Bay of Bengal near the coasts of north Odisha and West Bengal. An associated cyclonic circulation extends up to approximately 7.6 kilometres above mean sea level. The weather system is expected to move west-northwest over the next two days, crossing northern Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal before advancing inland.

The system is likely to enhance rainfall activity across eastern India, with several districts expected to receive intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. The active weather pattern is also being supported by the current position of the monsoon trough stretching from Jammu through Dehradun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Patna and Bankura to the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Odisha faces threat of extremely heavy rain

Odisha is expected to bear the brunt of the weather system, with the IMD issuing a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall. Several districts may record rainfall exceeding 205 millimetres, raising concerns over flash floods, waterlogging, disruption of transport services and inundation of low-lying areas.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert to local weather advisories. Emergency response teams have also been placed on standby as heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the coming days.

Neighbouring Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal have been placed under an Orange Alert, with forecasts indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in several locations.

Delhi-NCR continues to wait for monsoon revival

In sharp contrast to the eastern region, Delhi-NCR is unlikely to receive significant rainfall in the immediate future. Weather forecasts suggest partly cloudy skies with only isolated light showers, offering little relief from oppressive heat and humidity.