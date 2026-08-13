Daily weather tracker: Bay of Bengal system intensifies; Red alert for West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh

A strengthening low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring intense rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of eastern, central and northern India, with the weather department warning of extremely heavy rain in vulnerable areas. Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha face the most serious conditions, while Jharkhand has been placed under an orange alert and several other states are under a yellow alert.

According to the weather bulletin issued on Thursday, August 13, the low-pressure area has moved northwestwards towards the coastal belt of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh. The system is expected to continue moving towards the Gangetic plains of West Bengal and then towards Jharkhand. It may intensify into a depression during the next 12 hours, increasing the likelihood of widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Red alert across Eastern India

Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and parts of Chhattisgarh are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially recording extremely heavy precipitation exceeding 204.5 mm. Such intense rainfall could trigger waterlogging, flooding of low-lying areas and disruption of road transport.

Residents living near rivers, streams and drainage channels have been advised to remain cautious and avoid vulnerable locations during periods of intense rain. Local authorities may need to closely monitor rapidly rising water levels and areas prone to flooding.

Jharkhand under Orange alert

Jharkhand is also likely to experience significant rainfall as the weather system advances inland. Several parts of the state could receive between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain, prompting an orange alert.