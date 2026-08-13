Daily weather tracker: Bay of Bengal system intensifies; Red alert for West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh

Summary
Bay of Bengal low-pressure system strengthens, bringing extremely heavy rainfall and red alerts to West Bengal and Odisha amid heightened flood risks.
Jharkhand faces an orange alert as heavy to very heavy rain threatens low-lying areas, roads, agriculture and daily life.
More than 15 states remain under yellow alerts, with heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast across several regions.
Monsoon trough and western disturbance remain active, increasing rainfall activity across eastern, central and northern India over the coming hours.
Authorities advise farmers, livestock owners and residents to protect crops, avoid flooded areas and follow official weather warnings during storms.
A strengthening low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring intense rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of eastern, central and northern India, with the weather department warning of extremely heavy rain in vulnerable areas. Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha face the most serious conditions, while Jharkhand has been placed under an orange alert and several other states are under a yellow alert.
According to the weather bulletin issued on Thursday, August 13, the low-pressure area has moved northwestwards towards the coastal belt of West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh. The system is expected to continue moving towards the Gangetic plains of West Bengal and then towards Jharkhand. It may intensify into a depression during the next 12 hours, increasing the likelihood of widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and parts of Chhattisgarh are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially recording extremely heavy precipitation exceeding 204.5 mm. Such intense rainfall could trigger waterlogging, flooding of low-lying areas and disruption of road transport.
Residents living near rivers, streams and drainage channels have been advised to remain cautious and avoid vulnerable locations during periods of intense rain. Local authorities may need to closely monitor rapidly rising water levels and areas prone to flooding.
Jharkhand is also likely to experience significant rainfall as the weather system advances inland. Several parts of the state could receive between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain, prompting an orange alert.
The combination of saturated ground and persistent rainfall could increase the risk of local flooding, waterlogging and disruption to normal life. People in vulnerable areas are advised to follow instructions issued by local authorities and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of severe weather.
The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in a wide belt covering the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Kerala, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, parts of Rajasthan, South Interior Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha and western Madhya Pradesh.
These areas may receive between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm of rainfall. Thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected in several regions, with winds potentially reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in some places.
The monsoon trough remains active, extending through Bikaner, a low-pressure area near Madhya Pradesh, Sidhi, Jamshedpur and Kolkata. Its position is contributing to continued monsoon activity across central and eastern India.
At the same time, a western disturbance remains active in the upper atmosphere, bringing cloud cover, rain and gusty winds to parts of northern India. The combined influence of these weather systems is expected to produce highly variable conditions across the country over the coming days.
Thunderstorms and lightning could accompany heavy rainfall in several states. Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu-Puducherry may experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.
People are advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms and keep away from open fields, isolated trees, electricity poles and other exposed locations. Farmers working in fields should immediately stop outdoor activities when lightning is observed.
The weather department has advised farmers to harvest mature crops wherever possible and store agricultural produce in elevated, covered and dry locations. Drainage channels should be cleared to prevent prolonged waterlogging, while weak plants such as banana and papaya should be supported against strong winds.
Farmers should avoid applying fertilisers and pesticides during heavy rain, as these may be washed away. Livestock should be moved to safe, elevated places, with adequate dry fodder and clean drinking water provided.
As the monsoon systems remain active, residents across affected states are urged to stay alert, monitor official weather updates and follow local administration advisories. Timely precautions can significantly reduce the risks posed by flooding, lightning, strong winds and prolonged heavy rainfall.