Cyclone Akvan is expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni around November 20, bringing powerful winds.
Wind speeds may reach 130 kmph, with gusts touching 145 kmph as the cyclone intensifies over the Bay of Bengal.
Odisha issues orange alerts for eight districts, warning residents of heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20.
Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Dense fog warnings issued for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and parts of Uttar Pradesh amid changing weather conditions.
A developing cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to approach the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 20, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of eastern and southern India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In its November 17 forecast, the IMD indicated that Cyclone Akvan could intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before reaching the coast, with sustained winds of 120–130 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 145 kilometres per hour.
The system is forecast to approach the coastline between Nellore and Tuni in Andhra Pradesh. However, its precise track, intensity and landfall location remain uncertain.
Neighbouring Odisha and parts of Tamil Nadu could also experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
The weather system was centred over the central Bay of Bengal on November 16, moving north-westwards at approximately 10 km/h.
According to the IMD forecast, it could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of November 17 and strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19.
It is expected to continue moving north-westwards towards the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coastline around November 20.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha.
Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri districts could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 19.
Similar conditions are forecast for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam on November 20.
The rainfall could cause waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupt road transport. Residents have been advised to follow warnings issued by local authorities.
Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are forecast across parts of Andhra Pradesh as the system approaches. Winds could reach 40–50 km/h in some areas.
Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could also receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to experience rain and winds of 30–40 km/h.
The IMD has advised fishermen against venturing into the Andaman Sea, waters around the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and parts of the southern and central Bay of Bengal because of hazardous sea conditions.
Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of dense fog in parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh.
Poor visibility, particularly during the early morning, could disrupt road, rail and air transport.
Rainfall is also forecast across parts of northeastern India. Assam and Meghalaya could receive rain between November 17 and 22, while Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may experience scattered showers.
Naliya in Gujarat recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2°C, while Mandi in Himachal Pradesh registered a minimum of 6.2°C.
Maximum temperatures in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Rayalaseema were more than 5°C below normal.
Minimum temperatures were also significantly below normal in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka.
With the Bay of Bengal system expected to strengthen over the coming days, the IMD has urged residents of vulnerable coastal areas to monitor updated forecasts and follow official safety advisories.