A developing cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to approach the Andhra Pradesh coast around November 20, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of eastern and southern India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its November 17 forecast, the IMD indicated that Cyclone Akvan could intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before reaching the coast, with sustained winds of 120–130 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 145 kilometres per hour.

The system is forecast to approach the coastline between Nellore and Tuni in Andhra Pradesh. However, its precise track, intensity and landfall location remain uncertain.

Neighbouring Odisha and parts of Tamil Nadu could also experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.