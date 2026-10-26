Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Arnab intensifies over Bay of Bengal, may hit Andhra Pradesh on October 28

Cyclone Arnab is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal and could make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.
The storm is forecast to bring winds of 115–125km/h, with gusts reaching 140km/h.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala face orange alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms also expected.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are under yellow alerts for heavy rainfall.
Cyclone Arnab is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal and could make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on the morning of October 28, according to the latest meteorological update.
The storm is moving west-northwestwards and is expected to strengthen further, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall and rough seas to parts of southern India.
A separate low-pressure system is also expected to bring heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.
According to the meteorological update dated October 26, Cyclone Arnab was centred over the central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Monday.
It was located near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.9°E, approximately 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam.
The system is forecast to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on October 27 before moving northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh.
It could approach the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near the Andhra Pradesh–Yanam coastal stretch, on the morning of October 28.
Wind speeds are forecast to reach 115-125 km/h, with gusts of up to 140 km/h.
The storm could threaten coastal infrastructure, fishing activities and vulnerable communities, although its track and intensity may change.
A separate low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the Tamil Nadu coast, is also influencing weather conditions across southern India.
An associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above sea level, while a trough stretching from Lakshadweep across southern Kerala is contributing to unsettled conditions.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Kerala and Mahe could also experience very heavy rainfall.
Orange alerts have been issued for these areas, where rainfall could reach 115.6–204.4 mm.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are under yellow alerts, with rainfall of 64.5–115.5 mm forecast.
Thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds could cause localised disruption.
Rough sea conditions are expected across parts of the Bay of Bengal as the cyclone approaches the coast.
Fishermen and others involved in maritime activities have been urged to follow official weather advisories and any restrictions imposed by authorities.
Residents of low-lying coastal areas have also been advised to monitor updates and follow evacuation orders or safety instructions where issued.
The name Arnab was proposed by Bangladesh as part of the regional cyclone-naming list adopted in April 2020 under the World Meteorological Organization and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific framework. Cyclone names help authorities and the public communicate clearly about developing weather threats.
While southern India faces heavy rainfall, parts of Assam, Meghalaya and Telangana have recorded maximum temperatures significantly above normal.
Some areas of Assam, Meghalaya and Madhya Maharashtra also experienced warmer-than-usual nights.
On October 25, Rajkot in Gujarat recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6°C, while Bathinda in Punjab registered a minimum of 12°C.
Meteorologists continue to monitor Cyclone Arnab's movement and intensity as it approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.