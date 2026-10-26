Daily weather tracker: Cyclone Arnab intensifies over Bay of Bengal, may hit Andhra Pradesh on October 28

According to the meteorological update dated October 26, Cyclone Arnab was centred over the central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Monday.

It was located near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.9°E, approximately 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

The system is forecast to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm on October 27 before moving northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh.

It could approach the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near the Andhra Pradesh–Yanam coastal stretch, on the morning of October 28.

Wind speeds are forecast to reach 115-125 km/h, with gusts of up to 140 km/h.

The storm could threaten coastal infrastructure, fishing activities and vulnerable communities, although its track and intensity may change.