Daily weather tracker: Deep depression near Bay of Bengal to hit Odisha-West Bengal coast today, heavy rain alerts issued across several states

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal nears Odisha-West Bengal coast, triggering heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flood alerts across eastern states.

IMD issues red alerts as Odisha faces extremely heavy rains, possible flooding, thunderstorms, and dangerous weather conditions in coastal districts.

Powerful monsoon system threatens multiple states with heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and disruptions to transport and daily activities.

Odisha and West Bengal brace for deep depression impact as authorities advise safety measures amid intense rain and coastal winds.

Several states receive heavy rain warnings as active monsoon systems combine, bringing thunderstorms, flooding risks, and hazardous weather conditions.

A deep depression formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a stronger weather system, raising concerns of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms across several parts of eastern and central India. According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued on July 27, 2026, the system has been moving slowly towards the north-northwest direction and is likely to cross the coast between Balasore in Odisha and Canning in West Bengal by this afternoon.

The weather system is expected to bring intense rainfall activity over Odisha, West Bengal, and neighbouring regions. Coastal districts are likely to experience strong winds, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and isolated spells of extremely heavy rain. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable coastal areas to remain alert and follow official instructions.

Odisha faces highest risk as Red alert issued

Odisha is expected to witness the most significant impact of the deep depression. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for several districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in some areas. Continuous rain may lead to waterlogging in low-lying regions, rising water levels in rivers and streams, and disruptions to road and rail movement.