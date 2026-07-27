Daily weather tracker: Deep depression near Bay of Bengal to hit Odisha-West Bengal coast today, heavy rain alerts issued across several states

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal nears Odisha-West Bengal coast, triggering heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flood alerts across eastern states.
IMD issues red alerts as Odisha faces extremely heavy rains, possible flooding, thunderstorms, and dangerous weather conditions in coastal districts.
Powerful monsoon system threatens multiple states with heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and disruptions to transport and daily activities.
Odisha and West Bengal brace for deep depression impact as authorities advise safety measures amid intense rain and coastal winds.
Several states receive heavy rain warnings as active monsoon systems combine, bringing thunderstorms, flooding risks, and hazardous weather conditions.
A deep depression formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a stronger weather system, raising concerns of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms across several parts of eastern and central India. According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued on July 27, 2026, the system has been moving slowly towards the north-northwest direction and is likely to cross the coast between Balasore in Odisha and Canning in West Bengal by this afternoon.
The weather system is expected to bring intense rainfall activity over Odisha, West Bengal, and neighbouring regions. Coastal districts are likely to experience strong winds, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and isolated spells of extremely heavy rain. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable coastal areas to remain alert and follow official instructions.
Odisha is expected to witness the most significant impact of the deep depression. The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for several districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in some areas. Continuous rain may lead to waterlogging in low-lying regions, rising water levels in rivers and streams, and disruptions to road and rail movement.
Local administrations have been advised to remain prepared for possible flood-like situations. People living in vulnerable locations have been asked to move to safer areas if required and avoid unnecessary movement during severe weather conditions.
The impact of the weather system will not remain limited to coastal areas. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand.
In Uttarakhand, several areas of the Kumaon region, including Bageshwar district, have witnessed heavy rainfall risks, prompting precautionary measures such as closure of educational institutions in affected areas.
The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and coastal Karnataka. These regions have been placed under yellow alert, with rainfall expected between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.
Apart from heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms are likely to affect several states. Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh may experience wind speeds reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour as the deep depression approaches the coast.
Coastal West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Marathwada, north interior Karnataka, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also witness gusty winds between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour along with thunderstorms and lightning activity. Other regions, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka, are also expected to receive rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.
The active monsoon conditions are being strengthened by multiple weather systems across the country. A low-pressure area remains over western Rajasthan and nearby regions, while an east-west oriented system is active over central India. A western disturbance over northern parts of the country is also influencing weather patterns, leading to cloudy conditions and rainfall possibilities in Himalayan regions.
The weather department has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and remain away from waterlogged areas. Residents have been advised to stay indoors during lightning activity and avoid standing near trees, open fields, and electric poles.
Farmers have been advised to protect harvested crops by moving them to safe locations and ensure proper drainage in fields to prevent waterlogging. Irrigation, fertilizer application, and pesticide spraying should be postponed during heavy rainfall conditions. Livestock should be kept in safe, elevated areas with adequate food and clean water supplies.
Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea and to secure boats in safe locations due to rough coastal conditions.
The IMD has warned that monsoon activity will remain strong across several parts of the country for the next one to two days. With the deep depression approaching the Odisha-West Bengal coast, the coming 24 hours are expected to be crucial. Authorities and residents in affected regions have been urged to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather updates to minimise risks from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding.