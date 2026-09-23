Daily weather tracker: Deep depression triggers very heavy rain alert across four states as Delhi-NCR turns hotter

Weather conditions across several parts of India are undergoing a sharp change as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moves westwards, raising the prospect of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of eastern and central India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of severe weather in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, while dry and increasingly hot conditions are expected to prevail over Delhi-NCR.

According to the latest forecast, the deep depression over the west-central and adjoining north-western Bay of Bengal is moving towards the west and is expected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts near Kalingapatnam by the night of September 23. Its movement is likely to bring intense rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds to several areas.

Red and orange alerts issued as rain intensifies

The weather system is expected to produce heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, with isolated areas potentially receiving extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 millimetres. The IMD has issued orange to red alerts in vulnerable areas, signalling the possibility of disruptive weather conditions.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour. In Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa and parts of Maharashtra, wind speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour are possible during storms.

The combination of intense rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms could lead to waterlogging, localised flooding, disruption to transport and damage to crops and infrastructure in affected areas.

Heavy rain expected in several other states

The unsettled weather will not remain confined to the four states facing the highest alert. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, as well as West Bengal and Sikkim.

These areas could receive between 64.5 and 115.5 millimetres of rain, with thunderstorms and gusty winds accompanying the showers in several locations. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to monitor weather warnings and exercise caution during periods of intense rainfall.

Fishermen advised to stay away from sea

The deep depression is also expected to create rough conditions over parts of the Bay of Bengal. Winds over the west-central and adjoining north-western Bay of Bengal could reach 55 to 65 kilometres per hour, with gusts potentially rising to 75 kilometres per hour.

Strong winds are also likely near the coasts of southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh. Similar windy conditions are expected over some parts of the Arabian Sea. Fishermen have therefore been advised to avoid venturing into the sea and those already at sea have been urged to follow instructions issued by local authorities and weather agencies.

Monsoon begins its withdrawal from North India

While eastern and central India prepare for another spell of heavy rain, the monsoon is showing signs of retreat from northern parts of the country. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal from Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, additional parts of Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and parts of western Uttar Pradesh over the next two days.

A western disturbance, visible as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies, is also influencing weather conditions over parts of northern India.

Delhi-NCR to remain dry and hot

Delhi-NCR is witnessing a contrasting weather pattern, with rainfall activity easing and temperatures gradually rising. The capital is expected to have clear skies on September 23, with strong sunshine contributing to warmer daytime conditions.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is forecast to reach around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain near 25 degrees Celsius. Northeasterly winds of around 5 to 10 kilometres per hour are expected during the day, increasing to 15 to 20 kilometres per hour in the evening.

The recent decline in humidity and reduced rainfall are contributing to a more distinctly dry feel across the region.

Farmers urged to protect crops

Authorities and weather officials have advised farmers in areas facing heavy rainfall to ensure proper drainage in fields and move harvested crops to safe, dry locations. Irrigation and the spraying of pesticides or fertilisers should be avoided during rainfall.

People have also been advised to keep livestock sheltered, secure agricultural equipment and avoid travelling unnecessarily during severe weather. During thunderstorms and lightning, residents should stay away from trees, electricity poles and open areas.

As the weather system moves across the eastern coast and the monsoon withdrawal progresses in the north, residents are being urged to remain alert and follow the latest local weather advisories.