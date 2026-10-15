Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain, hailstorm alerts for Delhi, Punjab and Haryana as Northeast monsoon approaches South India

Delhi-NCR on alert as heavy rain threatens disruptions

Delhi and the National Capital Region are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially recording between 115.5 mm and 204.4 mm of precipitation. The IMD has issued an orange alert, indicating the possibility of significant weather-related disruption.

The capital is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of approximately 21 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph are also likely, with hailstorms possible in some locations.

Heavy downpours could slow traffic, flood roads and disrupt normal activities, particularly in low-lying neighbourhoods. Residents have been advised to monitor official weather updates and exercise caution while travelling during periods of intense rainfall.

Punjab, Haryana, hill states face stormy conditions

The western disturbance affecting northern India is expected to trigger widespread weather activity across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and neighbouring regions. These areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated locations potentially recording 115.5–204.4 mm of precipitation.

Hailstorms are also possible across parts of eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand could experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 40–50 kmph, while parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh may witness lightning and winds reaching 30–40 kmph.

The adverse conditions could pose risks to standing crops, particularly in areas vulnerable to hail damage and intense rainfall. Farmers are advised to follow local agricultural advisories, while residents should avoid open fields, isolated trees and electric poles during thunderstorms.