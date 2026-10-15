Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain, hailstorm alerts for Delhi, Punjab and Haryana as Northeast monsoon approaches South India

Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh face orange alerts for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 kmph.
Delhi-NCR could receive up to 204.4 mm rainfall, raising concerns over waterlogging, traffic congestion, lightning strikes and widespread travel disruptions.
Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry brace for heavy to very heavy rainfall as northeast monsoon conditions develop across southern India.
Hailstorms, lightning and strong winds threaten Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and eastern Rajasthan, raising concerns about crop damage and public safety.
Deesa in Gujarat records 40.2°C, while the southwest monsoon retreats and changing weather patterns bring rainfall across several regions.
Large parts of northern India are likely to experience intense rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms and gusty winds on Thursday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues orange alerts for Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab. Meanwhile, southern states are preparing for a fresh spell of rain with the expected onset of the northeast monsoon over the southern peninsula.
The weather department has warned that several regions could witness severe weather conditions, including lightning, strong winds and substantial rainfall, potentially disrupting road traffic, affecting agricultural activities and causing waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Delhi-NCR on alert as heavy rain threatens disruptions
Delhi and the National Capital Region are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated areas potentially recording between 115.5 mm and 204.4 mm of precipitation. The IMD has issued an orange alert, indicating the possibility of significant weather-related disruption.
The capital is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of approximately 21 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph are also likely, with hailstorms possible in some locations.
Heavy downpours could slow traffic, flood roads and disrupt normal activities, particularly in low-lying neighbourhoods. Residents have been advised to monitor official weather updates and exercise caution while travelling during periods of intense rainfall.
The western disturbance affecting northern India is expected to trigger widespread weather activity across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and neighbouring regions. These areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated locations potentially recording 115.5–204.4 mm of precipitation.
Hailstorms are also possible across parts of eastern Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand could experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds of 40–50 kmph, while parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh may witness lightning and winds reaching 30–40 kmph.
The adverse conditions could pose risks to standing crops, particularly in areas vulnerable to hail damage and intense rainfall. Farmers are advised to follow local agricultural advisories, while residents should avoid open fields, isolated trees and electric poles during thunderstorms.
Southern India is also expected to experience a significant change in weather patterns, with the northeast monsoon likely to become active over the southern peninsula.
Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry and Karaikal are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Rainfall totals could reach 115.5–204.4 mm, prompting orange alerts for the affected regions.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka may also receive heavy rainfall, with accumulations of 64.5–115.5 mm possible in isolated locations. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for these areas.
Thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 40–50 kmph are likely across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Parts of Chhattisgarh, interior Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and western Madhya Pradesh may also experience lightning and gusty winds.
The southwest monsoon continues to retreat from the country, with conditions increasingly favourable for its withdrawal from the remaining regions. The IMD's withdrawal line extends through locations including Dhubri, Kolkata, Angul, Khammam and Honnavar.
As the southwest monsoon withdraws, the northeast monsoon is expected to bring renewed rainfall to southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas. This seasonal transition marks an important phase in the country's annual rainfall cycle.
Despite the widespread rainfall forecast, unusually warm and humid conditions are likely to persist in parts of coastal Karnataka and the Konkan-Goa region. Above-normal maximum temperatures have also been reported in areas of Vidarbha, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe.
According to the IMD's observations for October 14, Deesa in Gujarat recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 40.2 degrees Celsius. Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius among the reported plains observations.
With contrasting weather conditions affecting different parts of the country, residents, farmers and commuters are advised to remain vigilant, follow official IMD updates and take appropriate precautions against heavy rain, lightning, hailstorms and strong winds.