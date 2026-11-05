Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain in five southern regions, snowfall in Himalayas and showers in Delhi-NCR

Cyclone Murasu has weakened into a low-pressure area over eastern Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh, but rainfall is expected to continue across southern India.
IMD issues yellow alerts for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, warning of isolated heavy rainfall of up to 115.5mm.
A western disturbance is likely to bring rain to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, with snowfall possible at higher elevations.
Delhi-NCR may experience cloudy skies and light showers, with temperatures expected to range between 17°C and 31°C.
Several Uttar Pradesh districts face light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching 40km/h.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across southern India on November 5, while parts of the Himalayan region could receive fresh snowfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Delhi-NCR and several districts of Uttar Pradesh may also experience light showers and gusty winds as a western disturbance affects northern India.
The IMD said the remnants of severe Cyclone Murasu had weakened into a low-pressure area over eastern Telangana and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh. Despite weakening, the system is expected to bring further rainfall to neighbouring regions.
The IMD has issued yellow alerts for coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, warning of isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5–115.5mm.
Andhra Pradesh could experience thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40–50km/h, while Odisha and south interior Karnataka may see winds reaching 30–40km/h.
Thunderstorms and lightning are also forecast for coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.
Heavy rainfall could cause waterlogging and localised disruption, particularly in low-lying areas.
A western disturbance is expected to bring rain to parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, with snowfall possible at higher elevations.
In Uttarakhand, districts including Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli, Almora and Pithoragarh could receive rain, accompanied by winds reaching 40km/h.
Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and other districts are also likely to experience showers, while higher-altitude areas could receive snowfall. Winds may reach 40–50km/h.
In Jammu and Kashmir, rain and snow are forecast in several districts, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kishtwar and Poonch. Gusts could reach 60km/h in some areas.
The snowfall could bring a further drop in temperatures across the Himalayan region.
Delhi-NCR is forecast to experience partly cloudy skies and possible light rain on November 5, with winds of 15–20km/h.
Temperatures in the national capital are expected to range between 17°C and 31°C.
Several Uttar Pradesh districts, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Mathura, Kanpur and Moradabad, could receive light to moderate rainfall.
Other districts, including Badaun, Shamli, Gorakhpur and Azamgarh, may experience showers accompanied by winds reaching 35–40km/h.
According to IMD observations for November 4, Porbandar in Gujarat recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 37.7°C, while Mandi in Himachal Pradesh registered the lowest minimum among plains stations at 11.9°C.