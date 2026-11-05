Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain in five southern regions, snowfall in Himalayas and showers in Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across southern India on November 5, while parts of the Himalayan region could receive fresh snowfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi-NCR and several districts of Uttar Pradesh may also experience light showers and gusty winds as a western disturbance affects northern India.

The IMD said the remnants of severe Cyclone Murasu had weakened into a low-pressure area over eastern Telangana and adjoining coastal Andhra Pradesh. Despite weakening, the system is expected to bring further rainfall to neighbouring regions.