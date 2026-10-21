Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu; thunderstorms likely in North India from October 23

Heavy rainfall is forecast across parts of southern India on October 21, 2026 while northern states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, could experience rain and thunderstorms later this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6-204.4mm at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40-50km/h.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, near Tamil Nadu, is expected to trigger a low-pressure area within 12 hours, potentially intensifying rainfall over the next 24-48 hours.

The heavy rain could cause localised waterlogging and traffic disruption in vulnerable areas.