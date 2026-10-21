Daily weather tracker: Heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu; thunderstorms likely in North India from October 23

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 21, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6–204.4 mm.
A developing low-pressure system over the southwestern Bay of Bengal could intensify rainfall across southern India over the next 24–48 hours.
Kerala, Mahe, Andhra Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka face a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.
Rain and snowfall are forecast in the western Himalayan region from October 23, while Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan could experience thunderstorms and strong winds on October 24.
Heavy rainfall is forecast across parts of southern India on October 21, 2026 while northern states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, could experience rain and thunderstorms later this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6-204.4mm at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40-50km/h.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, near Tamil Nadu, is expected to trigger a low-pressure area within 12 hours, potentially intensifying rainfall over the next 24-48 hours.
The heavy rain could cause localised waterlogging and traffic disruption in vulnerable areas.
A yellow alert has been issued for Kerala, Mahe, Andhra Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka, where isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5 millimetres is expected.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands could also experience thunderstorms and strong winds, while parts of Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Lakshadweep may receive rain.
Meanwhile, a separate low-pressure system over the southwestern Arabian Sea is expected to move west-northwestwards towards the Somali coast.
Winds of 40-50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, are forecast over affected marine areas. Fishermen have been advised to follow official warnings before venturing out to sea.
Weather conditions are expected to change across the western Himalayan region from October 23, with rain and thunderstorms forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand. Higher-altitude areas could receive snowfall.
Similar conditions are expected in Himachal Pradesh from October 24.
On October 24, Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan could experience rain, thunderstorms and lightning, with winds of 30-40 km/h and gusts reaching 50km/h in some places.
Parts of Assam and Meghalaya have recorded maximum temperatures more than 5.1°C above normal, while parts of Telangana have also experienced above-normal daytime temperatures.
Night-time temperatures have remained significantly above normal in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, eastern Rajasthan and Madhya Maharashtra.
On October 20, Rajkot in Gujarat recorded the country's highest maximum temperature of 40.6°C, while Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum of 11.2°C among the plains stations cited by the IMD.
The IMD has advised farmers in areas expecting heavy rain to ensure adequate field drainage, protect harvested crops and avoid spraying pesticides or fertilisers during rain or strong winds.
Residents have been advised to avoid open fields, isolated trees and electricity poles during thunderstorms and follow official weather updates through October 24.