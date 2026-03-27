Death of winter: Dry streams and rising heat unsettle life in Arunachal Pradesh

Villagers and farmers across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh say the winter months from January to March felt noticeably warmer than usual this year.

Dry soil, reduced rainfall and shrinking water sources were reported across the state. Streams ran low, fields cracked, and many residents say the season no longer resembled a typical winter.

Farmers, horticulture officials and residents say that while some crops adapted to drier conditions performed relatively well, traditional horticulture orchards and water-dependent livelihoods showed signs of stress.

Meteorological observations suggest that this may not be an isolated event. Long-term climate data indicates that temperatures across Arunachal Pradesh have been gradually rising over the past century, pointing to broader regional shifts.

Changing seasons, changing crops

Oyin Tayeng, sub-divisional horticulture officer in Pasighat, says the seasonal shift has been noticeable. “This winter felt hotter than usual,” he says, adding that the change was visible even earlier in the year.

“September and October also remained warmer and drier than expected. Normally, we receive rainfall during this period because of the retreating monsoon, but this year there was very little rain.”

The dry conditions had mixed impacts on agriculture. While some crops that prefer drier conditions performed well, traditional horticulture crops struggled. “Because of less rainfall and humidity, some orchards began drying up and the population of harmful pests increased significantly,” Tayeng says.

He adds that although the warmer winter did not drastically reduce productivity, the shift in seasonal patterns is becoming more evident.

“In the past, winter would properly set in around mid-November, and people would start wearing sweaters regularly in December and January. Earlier, the hottest months were mainly June, July and August. Now it feels warm for much longer periods of the year.”

Rising temperatures are also affecting soil moisture and plant health. “As water availability in the soil decreases, plants become more vulnerable to diseases,” he says.

Tayeng stresses the need for better monitoring. “There should be proper stations to monitor temperature so that we can prepare for future challenges. Climate change may not be completely stopped, but we must adapt to it.”

Water stress and livelihood impacts

Farmers in other districts report similar experiences.

Dubit Siram, a farmer from Siang district, says temperatures between January and March felt significantly higher than usual.

“This winter was much hotter than usual in my area,” he says. “The temperature felt about three to four degrees higher compared to previous winters.”

According to him, the changes have affected agriculture and local livelihoods. “There is less groundwater available for irrigation, which affects agricultural land, horticulture plants and forests,” he says. “Because of this, the production of crops, fruits and wild fruits has decreased.”

He also notes that rising temperatures are affecting daily work.

“People can work outside two to three hours less than before because the heat begins earlier in the day. It becomes harder to work outdoors and people feel more tired.”

The lack of winter rainfall has also affected forests and water sources. “Water sources were lower than usual and the forests became drier,” he says.

Dry streams, rising risks

In Anjaw district, residents also report unusually dry winter conditions.

Locals say winters in this part of the eastern Himalayas are typically cold and moist — conditions that support agriculture, forests and natural water sources. This year, however, soil remained dry for long periods and temperatures appeared higher than usual.

The impact has been visible across sectors. Crops such as orange, banana and cardamom have been adversely affected, and some areas have reported shortages of drinking water.

In Nukung village, residents depend on streams such as Tahuh, Chhiuti and Tangal, along with several natural springs, for daily water needs. This winter, villagers say parts of these streams dried up.

The lower stretch of the Tahuh stream — where it meets the Talo River — dried up completely, while Chhiuti and Tangal streams recorded unusually low water levels. Several nearby springs nearly dried up, something residents say was rare in the past.

The prolonged dryness has also affected livestock, particularly mithuns, which hold cultural and economic importance.

With reduced grass and vegetation, many animals became weak and thin, and some died. In search of food, several entered agricultural fields, creating additional challenges for farmers.

Dry vegetation also contributed to an increase in wildfire incidents.

Members of the Kaman–Taorah Mishmi tribe, who practise jhum cultivation, traditionally prepare fields through controlled burning. However, unusually dry conditions meant some fires spread beyond control and turned into wildfires.

In some cases, houses were damaged, forcing villagers and authorities to work together to contain the fires.

Evidence of a warming trend

Meteorological data supports accounts of warmer conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monitoring stations in Itanagar and Pasighat recorded relatively high winter temperatures this year. In Pasighat, the maximum temperature reached 32.6°C in February 2026, close to the station’s historical February record of 33.2°C recorded in 2013.

Long-term data also indicates a broader warming trend.

The IMD’s Statement on Climate for Arunachal Pradesh 2024 notes that the state recorded its fourth warmest year since 1901, with the annual mean temperature 0.68°C above the long-period average (1991–2020).

Both maximum and minimum temperatures were above normal — with maximum temperatures 0.75°C higher and minimum temperatures 0.61°C higher than average.

Over the past century, temperatures in the state have risen by about 1.35°C, suggesting a gradual but sustained warming trend.

The report also notes that most districts received deficient rainfall in 2024, which may be contributing to drier conditions and increasing water stress across the region.