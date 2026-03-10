Delhi’s dust haze is desert sand from Balochistan and the Thar

First things first. The dust haze that hung over Delhi and the National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) on March 10, 2026, had nothing to do with the war in Iran.
In fact, the cause was something regional: Desert sands from Balochistan and the Thar Desert, which are in the vicinity of the national capital.
According to weather experts, strong westerly winds between March 5 and March 7, carried dust from Balochistan and the Thar Desert.
For the past 24 to 36 hours, wind speeds have slowed down tremendously. As a result, the dust particles are not able to move away and have been suspended in the skies over northwest India. Hence the dusty haze over Delhi-NCR.
The wind speed is expected to pick up again in the next couple of days and will help sweep away the dust particles, according to experts.