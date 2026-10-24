‘Develop a single index for low-pressure systems'

Akshit Sangomla (AS): What role do low-pressure systems play in determining rainfall during India’s southwest monsoon? Is their frequency increasing, decreasing or remaining broadly stable, and what factors explain the observed trend?

Govindasamy Bala (GB): During the southwest monsoon, rainfall over India is driven by two main features: orography and low-pressure system (LPS) activity. Orographic rainfall dominates the Western Ghats, the Himalayas and the northeast, while LPS activity determines the rainfall over nearly the rest of the country. Their activity is therefore a key driver of Indian monsoon rainfall.

Interestingly, LPS activity shows great diversity in terms of genesis location, tracks, number, intensity, duration and spatial extent. Because of this diversity, a single measure of LPS such as the number or LPS days cannot be a good indicator of seasonal mean rainfall over India.

Our modelling research suggests that LPS statistics remain broadly stable under climate change. Instead, the projected increase in Indian summer monsoon rainfall under a warming climate is primarily associated with rising atmospheric water vapour over the country. Future research could therefore focus on developing a composite LPS index that accounts for the systems’ diverse characteristics and provides a more reliable indicator of monsoon rainfall. No such comprehensive index is currently available.