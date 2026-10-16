Intimate takeover: How low-pressure systems are reshaping India’s rainfall

...Let’s begin by examining this year’s monsoon rainfall month by month. Monsoon season in India begins in June. This year, the month saw no low-pressure system (LPS) activity, and rainfall was 35 per cent below normal across the country; central India received 50 per cent less rain than usual. The monsoon recovered in July, particularly because of LPS activity. The first LPS formed on July 2, which later intensified into a depression and produced rainfall along the east-to-northwest corridor stretching as far as up to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. These Himalayan states recorded extreme rainfall, flash floods and landslides. Another LPS, formed towards the end of July, also strengthened into a deep depression. In total, four LPS formed in July and they remained active for 24 of the 31 days in the month. That was 10 days more than the long-term average of LPS days for July, defined as the number of days on which an LPS is active somewhere over India that month.