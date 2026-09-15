Economics of changing waters: Poor catch, rough seas and rising costs leave Andhra fishers struggling

Warming seas

Climate change is affecting fish distribution and catches in several ways, according to Divya Karnad, co-founder of In Season Fish, a sustainable seafood initiative.

As waters become warmer, species that prefer cooler conditions are moving to other areas in search of suitable habitats. Warming oceans are also contributing to the formation of “dead zones”, where a surge in phytoplankton and the decomposition of organic matter can deplete oxygen in the water, making it difficult for marine life to survive.

These changes are already altering the distribution of several fish species along India’s coast. The oil sardine, for instance, was traditionally abundant along the west coast, especially in Kerala and Karnataka. Over the past decade, however, it has increasingly been reported along the east coast, with catches extending northwards to Odisha and West Bengal.

Conversely, threadfin bream, a small pinkish fish once common along the east coast, is now being found more frequently along the west coast. “Fish that migrate between the sea and rivers, including species related to the hilsa, have also been declining or disappearing from parts of the east coast,” Karnad said.

Together, these changes suggest that warming seas and changing ocean conditions are reshaping the distribution, migration and availability of fish along India’s coastline.

The availability of the much-coveted hilsa depends on several variables, including temperature, salinity, freshwater flow and monsoon rainfall. Its migration and spawning may be affected by unpredictable rainfall linked to climate change, as this changes river discharge and rainfall intensity.

Precarious livelihood

Bullemma, a fisher in Uppada, buys leftovers at the harbour and sells them to chicken and aquaculture farms, taking whatever quantity is available. The lot is usually bought by businessmen who own poultry and aquaculture farms and transported in a large vehicle. Most of the owners are based in Tanuku, in West Godavari district.

For Bullemma, the work is also a way to keep her family going.

She said her husband and son had died because of health issues, leaving her to care for her grandson. Her daughter-in-law is disabled and depends on her. Bullemma has taken on the responsibility of supporting the family, though she is unsure how she will manage.

“Even though this work doesn’t pay much,” she said — she sells the leftovers for Rs 25 per kg — “I have to keep doing this to feed my family.”

Weather and freshwater

According to Venkatesh Salagrama, a marine and fisheries expert from Kakinada, sea productivity traditionally rises between around June 15 and August 15, with good fish catches often following from August onwards.

When fishers say they are not getting catches, he said, it is also important to ask whether the weather is allowing them to go out to sea. Poor weather can reduce fishing effort and catches. Erratic rainfall and higher temperatures can also affect the timing and distribution of fish.

Freshwater entering the sea is not “wasted water”, he said. It is essential to the natural circulation and ecological balance of coastal and marine systems.

If freshwater flows are reduced because of dams or other interventions, there can be biological consequences for the marine environment.

“The impact is not simply that fewer fish may reach the coast; changes in freshwater flows can have cascading effects throughout the marine ecosystem,” Salagrama said.

“If a boat goes out for fishing, it costs us about Rs 50,000, and yet we are not guaranteed a good catch. We go back the next day if we don’t get a good catch. The regular fish which we usually get in August are not seen this time,” said Erugu Sattiraju from Uppada.

He said fishers sometimes have to stay at sea for two to three days when they go farther out, which costs much more.

“Last month, one fisher got a good catch of around 10 tonnes of pomfret and sold it for Rs 18,00,000. While the amount may seem like a good profit, he most probably hadn’t had a catch for the last two to three months and usually has a loan of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh to pay off. The remaining profit too has to be shared among at least 30 other people, which doesn’t leave him with much,” said Simhadri, another fisher from Uppada.